Submission open for AusPost community consult

The Albanese Government on Thursday launched a discussion paper and consultation process to modernise postal services and support the long-term financial sustainability of Australia Post.

Australia Post is a key enabler of the Australian economy – particularly in rural, regional and remote communities where post offices bring locals and businesses together.

For the last 214 years, Australia Post has played an important role in the lives of Australians and its extended workforce of more than 60,000 people and 4,300 post offices continue to deliver letters, parcels and essential services to communities and businesses throughout Australia.

Australia Post welcomes the Federal Government’s decision to launch a discussion paper and undertake community consultation on the modernisation of postal services.

Under the consultation, all Australians will have an opportunity to provide their views on how Australia Post operates and services its customers and the community.

The consultation comes as more consumers embrace online rather than over-the-counter services and the use of letters continues to rapidly decline.

“This is a positive first step and we strongly support the discussion paper and consultation process,” Australia Post’s Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Paul Graham said.

“A discussion on modernising postal services and Australia Post is the conversation the Australian community needs to have,” he said.

“Australia Post’s Letters business has been in an unstoppable decline since 2008 and the 214-year-old postal service faces an uncertain future as fewer people send letters and consumers increasingly embrace digital services.

“Australia Post plays a critical role in the lives of all Australians, as a key enabler of the economy and a touchstone of communities, particularly in rural, regional and remote areas.

“A modernised and financially sustainable Australia Post will be able to continue to invest in new products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers and communities, while continuing to meet our significant service obligations to the Australian community, particularly in regional and remote areas.”

In FY22, Australia Post delivered 3.1 billion fewer letters than in FY08 and it is forecast that Australian households will receive less than one letter per week by the end of the decade.

“The growth in our parcels business is now levelling off as multinational competitors expand into the Australian eCommerce market – and if we don’t address our letter losses, it will begin to materially impact Australia Post’s ability to service the community,” Mr Graham said.

“Added to this picture is the rapidly changing preferences for digital and cashless services, which is significantly impacting our network of Post Offices.

“Last financial year, our Post Offices conducted nine million fewer transactions than the year before – and 22 million fewer than in 2019.”

The discussion paper outlines the postal services available in Australia and identifies how the use of letter, parcel and Post Office services have changed over time.

It asks those making a submission to consider what postal services are most important to them and their community now and into the future.

The Government is encouraging submissions from across Australia, including from individuals, charities, communities, businesses, Post Office licensees and agents, and the Australia Post workforce.

Submissions are open for eight weeks and close on 27 April 2023.

To have your say or to find our more, visit Have Your Say: www.infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say/postal-services-modernisation