Thanks Bruce

By Jeff Close, Winton Correspondant

Last week saw a ‘Thank You’ dinner hosted by the Winton Shire Council and attended by Directors of the Waltzing Matilda Centre Board to recognise the contribution of Bruce Collins, OAM.

After a near 30-year association with the Matilda Centre, as Deputy Mayor, Mayor, Chair of the Board, and Director as well as a link with the local Historical Society, it was a fitting function. His service to the Matilda Centre is but a part of his active community citizenship.

Bruce was presented with a very limited edition bronze sculpture by the Board Chair.

Bruce’s address was both a potted history of the Waltzing Matilda Centre, as well as an insight for newer Board members into the history of the company.

Mr Collins addressed the meeting thus:

“I thank the Council and Board members for putting this function on to mark my involvement with the Waltzing Matilda Centre and thank you for coming.

I intend to use this opportunity to give a broad account of the birth of the Waltzing Matilda Centre.

When I look back on my time on Council and involvement with the construction of and subsequent operation of the Centre, I do so with some pride – not for what I did, but for what the community of Winton did, for this was a true community project.

Following the very successful Centenary of Waltzing Matilda in 1995, the Mayor, the late Cr Eric Lenton was advised by State Deputy Premier, Tom Burns “to get something physical for Winton out of the celebrations” which had attracted over 14,000 visitors in ten days, including the State Premier, Wayne Goss and Prime Minister, Paul Keating.

Following the success of those celebrations, the community generally was in a very positive frame of mind and people were happy to engage with Council and offer support.

With the Mayor’s leadership, Council settled on a site in Elderslie Street for the proposed structure next to the Qantilda Museum and purchased two additional adjacent blocks. Council also set about raising funds via donations from private and commercial sources.

All donations of $5000 or more were recognised by presenting the donor with a signed, framed document as well as a miniature of the Banjo statue.

This idea of exchanging a bronze swaggie for $5000 towards the new Centre raised a lot of money for its construction, not only from business and private sources but from many local organisations.

Council called for expressions of interest to design a suitable structure for the planned Waltzing Matilda Centre and settled on the idea of an early station homestead, supplied by Brisbane architect, Robin Retchford.

All of this was still in a conceptual stage when the sudden death of Mayor, Cr Eric Lenton in September 1995 delivered a major jolt to Council’s plans. Eric had been the driver, he spoke with many people of influence and, to some degree, had the concept plan in his head.

As I was Deputy Mayor at the time, I felt a moral obligation to keep these plans going so I put my name in the ring and was elected in a by-election to replace Eric. There were a lot of gaps in our plans. All we had was an architect – we needed builders, fit-out consultants, what do we put in it? Where do we get all the money we need? How do we sort all this out in a hurry?

Council decided that Deputy CEO, Chris Blanch and I would attend the Local Government Conference in Canberra late November and whilst away, knock on some political doors as well as visiting a number of attractions to come back with some ideas. My wife, Helen, accompanied us as a self-funded volunteer! We visited a number of attractions in Sydney, Canberra and Victoria, including Sovereign Hill at Ballarat, which celebrates the Eureka Stockade and does it very well.

In order to attract government funding, an art gallery was designed into the complex after the provision of comprehensive advice to the architect from Qld Art Gallery staff regarding the preferred dimensions of the space, wall and floor coverings, ceiling height, lighting etc.

A lot of water passed under the bridge in 1996 as finances were secured and publicity ramped up.

Council appointed a WMC Management Committee with three community representatives, Alan Green, Butch Lenton and Diane Murphy; and two Historical Society reps joining three Councillors, Council’s CEO, Tim Rose and later the first Centre manager.

John Aitken Productions was appointed the project consultants to manage all aspects of media, promotion and celebrations.

After finalising the building design, construction was short-listed to J Hutchinson Pty Ltd and Sommer and Staff Constructions Pty Ltd.

Both were proposing a Construction Management process, which was chosen as it gave Council more oversight during the construction phase.

The contract was awarded to J Hutchinson Builders in March 1997 and they commenced work on the project soon after.

In hindsight, a lot could have been done better with the design, but visitors were booking ahead to come in and it was functional. We were really in uncharted waters because this was the first attraction constructed by a local government for the purpose of bringing more visitors to their town.

Council was well aware that new tourist attractions need regular injections of funds in order to display something new or they become old hat and can wither on the vine. In an attempt to overcome this, our business plan was to sell the Centre as celebrating “the spirit of the Australian character”. We set out to try to engage all Australians by utilising the goodwill of well-known sports people and performers with the status of Patron in order to help promotion and attract more visitors.

Some of our foundation Patrons came up to Winton for the opening –Norman May (the voice of swimming), Tracey Wickham, Dick Smith, guitarist Tommy Emanuel, and singer John Williamson, to name a few.

The Centre was opened by Qld Premier, the Hon Rob Borbidge in early April 1998 and this saw Winton get a lot of publicity that week and that continued because Richard Magoffin became a trenchant critic, often rushing to the ABC and other journos with dramatic stories of everything Winton had done wrong and we’d usually be asked to respond.

It was a deliberate decision by Council to run the new Centre at arm’s length from Council in order to access skills and business experience from the private sector, to enable better access to philanthropy and to avoid the constriction of local government workplace laws.

It was also a decision to form an operational partnership with the Winton Historical Society which was very keen to see the one-ticket give entry to both attractions. A memorandum of understanding was signed and that still operates today with a few changes.

The first Board involved three Councillors, two members of the Historical Society and three people invited for their expertise in business – Sallyanne Atkinson, Vince O’Rourke and Warwick Tainton. Sallyanne, as you all know, is still on the board, has great contacts, wide experience and a lot to offer. Vince used to head up Qld Rail and was a very experienced and astute businessman. Warwick flew 747’s for Qantas and was involved with the early days of the Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach.

After that first year we engaged a new Manager as the first one was on a nine months contract to get the Centre opened and functioning, which he did quite well.

One aspect of the Centre that worked very well from the outset was the Outback Regional Gallery, whose volunteer members had been trained in gallery practice by Bettina MacAulay, past curator of Australian Art at QAG. This training was arranged and paid for by Council.

Our very first exhibition coincided with the Centre opening and was a collection of Masters from the QAG collection. Visitors were heard to lament that they could often see better works hanging here than in Brisbane.

It took several modifications over a period of years to rectify most of those early design errors in the Centre and sad to say, I think the operational side of the Centre was functioning better than it had for some time when the fire of 2015 visited us and caused great mayhem. It was a sad loss to the community and that day I saw big, tough men with tears in their eyes.

So now we have a new one, totally different but still one to be proud of.”

Mr Collins’ seat on the board is being filled by Ms Kim Stoter.

Bruce is also providing information to Melbourne W Benjamin Lindner, Barrister-at-Law, who is writing a follow-up book to his definitive BANJO PATERSON – this time on the history of the Waltzing Matilda Centre.