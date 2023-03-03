Outback Music Trail to rock Tambo

Qld Music Trails recently announced the first part of its 2023 program with The Outback Trail music road trip taking place from April 12 to 21.

This pilgrimage from St George to Tambo offers trail-goers the opportunity to voyage between some of the finest musical events Queensland has to offer.

The collection of five unique experiences is Oasis Afternoon, Light It Up at the Outback River Lights

Festival, The Big Base Party, The Sundowner, and On the Road with The Barleyshakes Duo.

While not many could have predicted that a dance party in a former secret WWII base would be on

their bucket list for 2023, trail-goers can cross that one off when they hit the Charleville leg of the

road trip at The Big Base Party featuring headliners C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra,

Everybody NOW! and The Pacific Belles.

Explore the newly refurbished WWII Secret Base Museum as part of The Big Base party experience and discover Charleville’s heritage and history.

Additional activities include dance classes and markets.

“Charleville is really excited that The Outback Trail is coming to town,” said Shaun Radnedge, Mayor of Murweh Shire Council.

“We’ll be hosting The Big Base Party at the WWII Museum which will be an unforgettable celebration

for our community.

“Not only will it attract much-needed tourism to our region, but it will also provide a memorable experience for our community.

The final stop on the Outback Trail 2023 is Tambo where travellers have a chance to grab a loved one

a Tambo Teddy souvenir or enjoy the outrageous scenes of Ben’s Chicken racing out the back of the

local pub while in the Central West’s oldest town for The Sundowner, where Harry James Angus, The

Barleyshakes Duo, and Tane Rua will serenade you as the sun sets.

“Queensland Music Trails provides the unique opportunity for trail-goers to mingle with locals and experience the true outback,” says Andrew Martin, Mayor of Blackall-Tambo Regional Council.

“Nothing beats the welcoming and inclusiveness of small communities, not to mention, the vastness of our open grasslands, which are synonymous to Tambo,”

“Our expansive sky provides an uninterrupted view of the night stars and sensational sunsets and sunrises.

“I guarantee that visitors will only find that The Sundowner will enhance their experience of our beautiful region.”

Tickets for Queensland Music Trails, including The Outback Trail, are on general sale from February 14.

Attendees can head to qldmusictrails.com to buy tickets now.

Regional line-up dates:

THE SUNDOWNER – Tambo, Fri 21 April

Featuring Harry James Angus, The Barleyshakes Duo, Tane Rua

“ON THE ROAD” WITH THE BARLEYSHAKES DUO

The Outback Trail – St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Tambo: 12 – 21 April

The Festival of Outback Opera will be held from May 16 to 22, with the following music events:

Long Lunch, Winton

Dark Sky Serenade, Winton

Singing in the Night, Longreach

Opera Ball, Longreach