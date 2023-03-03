Reforms passed for Queensland Stock Route

By Karen Simmons

New reforms passed in parliament last Thursday allow local councils to retain more stock route revenue fees to reinvest back into network maintenance.

The reforms cut red tape for councils, make it easier to update stock route maps and improve the management of the state’s 2.6-million-hectare stock route network.

The Land and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 allows local councils to retain more of their stock route revenue fees to reinvest back into network maintenance and makes it easier for drovers to access and update maps.

In the first session of the fifty-seventh Parliament sitting last week, Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar didn’t waste any time addressing amendments to the bill.

During his address in Parliament last week Mr Millar said the bill makes substantial changes to the operation of Queensland stock routes and, like AgForce and the Local Government Association of Queensland, he welcomed the amendments.

“Queensland’s stock route network consists of 72,000 kilometres of roads, reserves and dedicated corridors across pastoral leases and unallocated state land,” he said.

“The government at the time… had spent decades trying to shift the maintenance of the stock routes to local governments while grabbing the fees collected from drovers.

“In doing so they neglected the maintenance of the stock routes: the fencing, the water points and even the mapping.

“During droughts stock is walked on foot, cared for by drovers, from areas with decreasing feed to areas of Queensland still receiving rain and producing pasture.

“You have to prevent these corridors from being eaten out or cattle would be starved on the way.

Mr Millar said the last 10 years of drought have showed the true cost of that neglect.

“Western shires suffering the economic and social impact of the drought were struggling to repair the vital watering points along part of that network,” he continued.

“To the east, shires like the Central Highlands found themselves acting as key crossroads as cattle moved from the drought-stricken inland to the coast.

“They did a wonderful job at that.

“They were doing the state government’s job, but they were only permitted to keep 50 per cent of the fees by the users.

“The bill will resolve a lot of those issues and I congratulate the minister on that achievement.

“The amendments will empower local governments to better manage their part of the network.”

The Member for Gregory also addressed the issue of Queensland’s very complex system of land tenure and the conversion of perpetual leases to freehold.

“The Labor Party’s policy of converting such leases to protected estate will cause much anxiety and lessees will have extremely limited rights of appeal against such a decision made on an environmental or conservation policy ground,” he said.

Queensland’s 2.6-million-hectare stock route network is vital to the state’s $23.1 billion agriculture sector.

AgForce has also welcomed changes to the management of Queensland’s stock route network, following years of advocacy work on behalf of producers.

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said it was a step in the right direction towards a more sustainable and efficient stock route network.

“On the back of a multiyear advocacy effort, it is pleasing to see some stock route reform has finally passed through Parliament,” Mr Guerin said.

“We need to ensure that there is a fair fee structure in place, so that the benefits of a more functional stock route network outweigh any additional costs.

“Rest assured we will continue to advocate for producers, as further reform is necessary to protect this valuable infrastructure for its core purpose.”

The 72,000 km stock route network plays a crucial role in supporting landholders moving livestock, with up to 330,000 stock each year across 48 local government areas.

The changes in the fee structure, combined with proposed revisions to permit fees, mean that fees are estimated to recover 38 per cent of the cost of local councils managing that network.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the reform strikes the right balance by increasing revenue to better manage and maintain stock routes and reducing the burden on ratepayers while remaining cost-effective for drovers.

“And with the ability to waive fees in cases of hardship, like during droughts, these changes will help support our farmers and drovers when they need it most,” Mr Stewart said.

Stock routes have been part of Queensland’s rural history for more than 150 years, evolving as settlers drove stock along corridors that followed river systems, Indigenous trade routes and trails.

Between 1860–1890, established stock routes were recognised and dedicated as roads.

Use declined in the 1950s and 1960s when road improvements made road transport more convenient and efficient.

Recently, increases in fuel prices and continuing drought have made the stock route network a cost-effective alternative for moving stock and a vital source of pasture for emergency grazing.