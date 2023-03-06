Sport sign-on

Michael Lloyd

Junior Tennis Coaching kicked off on Tuesday this week with a dozen eager participants honing their skills or learning new ones.

Coach Michael Lloyd said he was very pleased with the interest in tennis and looked forward to even more children joining the group.

“With the heat outside, we use this time in the School Hall to build up our skills ready to take on the court later this term and throughout the year,” Coach Lloyd said.

It’s not too late to join.

Contact the Longreach Tennis Club by 3:15pm Tuesday March 7, or email longreachtenniscoaching@gmail.com