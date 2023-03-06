Young guns open season

By Liam Emerton

Our young shining stars of Central Queensland rugby league took to Browne Park for their opening games of the season on Saturday.

Our under-19s women, our under-18s boys and our under-16s boys took on the Townsville Blackhawks in round one of their respective competitions.

Opening the day were our under-16s who came within minutes of picking up a huge first round victory.

The side were easily the better team for a majority of the match but a momentum shift late in the second half saw the Townsville squad come from behind and steal a victory.

Tries to Phillip Yock, Jake Murphy and Jay Marsh put the Capras up 16-4 at half time before an early four-pointer in the second stanza by Tyson Hinds made it a 20-4 scoreline.

Tyler Melrose deserves a special mention for his outstanding performance in the seven jumper, kicking a 40-20 and having his hands all over every CQ attack.

But four unanswered tries, including two in the final two minutes of the match, saw the Blackhawks sneak home with a huge victory, leaving our under-16s wondering how they let the win slip.

Next up were our under-19s women’s side who faced off against the team from Townsville.

Alenna Whipp, who was named by her coach in last week’s edition, was the star of the show, crossing from a double in the first half.

Harmonie Fauid and Mackayla Oakley polished off an all-round performance, handing the 19s a 18-4 victory and a perfect start to 2023.

And finally it was a learning experience for our under-18s as they went up against last year’s minor premiers.

The Blackhawks were just way too strong for our Capras who suffered a 36-10 defeat.

Sebastian Nona and Tommy Green were the only two try scorers for the home side in a tough opening match.

This weekend the Capras will have their first taste of our local rivalry when they all collide with the Mackay Cutters.

It will be a big test for our young boys’ sides while our women will hope to remain undefeated in the early season.

Our men’s Hostplus Cup side flew out to Papua New Guinea to take on the PNG Hunters in a trial match.

After trailing 8-4 at the half time break Lionel Harbin rallied his troops and motivated them to pick up a massive 20-14 victory.

That win will certainly bring a lot of confidence and momentum into the squad who are just a couple of weeks out from their opening match.