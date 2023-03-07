RFDS and Isuzu team up to save lives

Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and Isuzu UTE (Australia) have teamed up to save lives after announcing their long-term national partnership.

The partnership will assist with delivering better health outcomes to Australians living beyond the reach of mainstream medical services, through financial support and the provision of a fleet of Isuzu D-MAX and MU-X vehicles.

Delivering essential health services for almost a century, the RFDS comprises an extensive national network of 23 bases, 79 aircraft and 183 road transport vehicles and mobile clinics, supported by more than 2,300 staff members.

Isuzu UTE Australia’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr Koichiro Yoshida said Isuzu UTE Australia understands the importance of having dependable transportation in isolated and challenging environments.

“As such, our D-MAX and MU-X vehicles are a perfect match for this sometimes-remote work and the long-distance towing demands of the Royal Flying Doctor Service where reliability is crucial,” Mr Yoshida said.

“This new and exciting partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service now enables IUA to support many of our regional, rural and most remote communities by aiding the incredible work provided by the RFDS,” Mr Yoshida said.

A valuable asset and support for the RFDS, the Isuzu D-MAX and MU-X vehicles will be enlisted to tow the Flying Doctor’s state-of-the-art training simulators around the country for its school’s Education Program and national events program.

Frank Quinlan, Federation Executive Director of the RFDS the support from individuals, small businesses and corporations has underpinned critical delivery of primary health and emergency medical services for decades.

“We are excited about this new major national partnership with Isuzu UTE Australia, as it enables us to keep the Flying Doctor flying, driving, and caring for people across rural and remote Australia,” Mr Quinlan said.

“This partnership with IUA will enable us to provide better health access for those that live in rural and remote Australia, and for that we are very grateful.”

Support via corporate partnerships such as this from Isuzu UTE Australia help the RFDS to purchase new aircraft, invest in critical infrastructure, upgrade life-saving medical equipment, and deliver essential primary health care and mental health services.

Isuzu UTE Australia will be in partnership with the RFDS for at least the next three years.