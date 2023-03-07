Outback Qld launches 2023 travellers guide

Launching on Wednesday, 8 March, Outback Queensland’s 2023 Traveller’s Guide will have Aussies packing their bags and

hitting the highway for big skies and bigger adventures as Outback Queensland Tourism Association officially launches

this year’s tourism season.

The all-new 2023 Traveller’s Guide is the ultimate holiday pocketbook, showcasing 160 ways to experience Outback

Queensland, unparalleled landscapes, indulgent retreats, world-class events and 29 exciting new experiences – from

Outback Pioneers’ Pride of the Murray cruise to Cunnamulla Hot Springs and Festival of Outback Skies.

The 2023 travel season kicks off at the annual Outback Muster Event, with Outback Queensland Tourism Association

CEO Denise Brown, delighted to announce the launch of the 118-page Travellers Guide, featuring a beautiful cover by

award-winning photographer, Lisa Alexander.

“Outback Queensland is renowned for its excellent experiences, which continue to grow each year, providing Australians

with even more reasons to visit time and time again. Last year, we saw eight Outback Queensland operators receive

Queensland Tourism Awards for the unforgettable experiences they deliver to holidayers from across the nation,” said

Ms Brown.

“In recent months, we’ve seen celebrities flock to our region to get a glimpse of the outback charm, having most recently

hosted The Mad Huey’s and Prince Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras.

“Plus, Gilberton Outback Retreat provides the perfect remote hideaway for A-list celebs visiting our state – though they’ll never spill who’s stayed,” she said.

The 2023 Outback Muster Event also sees operators, travel agents and media gather for the Outback Queensland

Excellence Awards and to celebrate Outback Queensland Tourism Association’s new partnership with Opera

Queensland for Festival of Outback Opera and the Outback Regional Tour, touring 15 May to 3 June.

Chair of Outback Queensland Tourism Association, and Mayor of the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council Andrew Martin

said the region has seen a tourism and economic surge and that he is excited to see this continue with this year’s

impressive Traveller’s Guide that provides endless adventures and ‘wow’ moments for tourists.

“Following the pandemic, we have seen a spike in young Australians eager to get out and explore their own backyard –

we welcome you, your vans and your enthusiasm for an adventure to Outback Queensland to see where the real beauty

lies,” said Mr Martin.

“Our roads are open, the land is nourished and looking more beautiful than ever, the sunsets are phenomenal, the

birdlife is sensational and we’ve got country hospitality in spades – come now, don’t wait!” he said.

“If you’re searching for a picturesque stay and are eager to revel in thirties-style luxury, Hotel Corones in Charleville is the place to be, offering three new rooms that have access to the hotel’s outdoor deck and rooftop champagne baths.

“Travellers should also add Nullawokka First Nations Gallery in the picturesque town of Bollon to their itinerary.

“Located in a 140-year-old post office building, you can enjoy an excellent range of carefully curated art, gifts and souvenirs or

chat with Gwamu/Kooma elder, Bill – an experience you won’t regret,” he said.