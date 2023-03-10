Hope for Pride of the Murray

By Suzie McDarra and Karen Simmons

At 6.45 am Monday morning, a lone canoeist was travelling down the Thomson River in Longreach when they observed the Pride of the Murray paddle wheeler was a little low in the water.

When they canoed back about 30 minutes later, they saw the vessel capsized on its port side.

The Pride of The Murray now lies predominately underwater and is being investigated by the Longreach Rural and Crimes Stock Squad.

Allan Cook, Detective Sergeant and officer in charge of the Longreach Rural and Crimes Stock Squad, said at this stage they are treating the circumstances as suspicious.

“There’s no circumstance which might suggest this is a natural event,” Sgt. Cook said.

Longreach Mayor Tony Rayner chaired a meeting of the Local Disaster Management Group this week to help brief the

various state agencies involved.

“Thankfully at this stage, there’s been no significant risk to public safety or our water supply,” Mr Rayner shared.

“We had a rigorous testing regime in place even prior to this incident, and we’ve stepped up testing to keep an eye on things as the salvage operation continues.

“I know the whole community will be thinking of Richard and Marisse Kinnon, and their whole team at this time.”

Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) is the lead agency for responding to any threat of ship-sourced oil pollution in Queensland waters.

MSQ General Manager Kell Dillon said its role in the Pride of the Murray incident is to assist in identifying and recovering any potential pollutants from the Thomson River to protect the town’s water supply and the river environment.

“MSQ arrived at 10.40 am on Tuesday with a variety of pollution recovery booms,” Mr Dillon said.

“MSQ officers could see no visible pollution on arrival, however, there was a slight smell of diesel.

“With the assistance of the State Emergency Service (SES), it deployed a fence boom downstream of the vessel to contain any leaking diesel.”

Along with the SES, MSQ is working with other agencies including the Queensland Police Service, Longreach Council and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), and with the owner and appointed salvors.

On the scene Monday, Sgt Cook described how the booms operate in these situations.

“A diesel boom floats on top and as the diesel moves across the top of the water, it’s like a sponge and a specific detergent will dissipate it completely.

“The boat is of no danger, but the diesel is the issue because the Thomson is where the township draws its drinking water from,” Sgt Cook said.

Outback Pioneers have engaged salvage experts and the operation will be overseen by Maritime Safety Queensland.

A salvage expert arrived by plane in Longreach on Tuesday to discuss how to refloat the vessel.

A spokesperson for Longreach Regional Council said Council is supporting agencies at the Local Disaster Management Group level.

In June 2022 the 100-year-old paddle wheeler joined local tourism enterprise, Outback Pioneers’ fleet to cruise the Thomson River in Longreach.

The iconic vessel made a 1750-kilometre overland journey from Echuca to be enjoyed by tourists on the Starlight’s Cruise Experience.

Outback Pioneers founder Richard Kinnon and owner of the Pride of the Murray, said he was in shock.

“This is a huge disappointment for all of us, especially so close to the start of the (tourist) season,” Mr Kinnon said.

Mr Kinnon said they were lucky to have their long-standing other vessels, which can still service their tourist bookings in the interim.

As the Pride of the Murray is a domestic commercial vessel, AMSA is the regulating authority of the vessel.

Det. Sgt Cook said all agencies are still in the recovery process of identifying the best mode to raise the vessel without damaging it.

“We anticipate the assessment will take a couple of weeks,” Sgt Cook said.

“We have done all we can in our investigation thus far, the next stage is to examine the vessel once it is up.”