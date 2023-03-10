Historical group record growth online

By Suzie McDarra

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group elected its 2023

committee at the AGM last Saturday, with everyone continuing in their

roles except for the addition of a new vice president.

A core of about 12 members who attend the monthly Historical Group

meetings, online and in person, handled thirty-five requests from people

seeking information from the society over the last year.

Social media coordinator Wendy Phelps reported to last Saturday’s AGM a

record growth in interest with 993 followers on the online Facebook page,

including many more younger people than previous years.

“The focus for online posts is currently ‘Iconic Longreach’ – Things that

have made Longreach stand out over the years’ – we’ve already posted

history about the tree guards and dust storms, the clock tower, but the

most popular so far was the bird name streets,” she shared.

Two current projects in progress are the hotels and banks.

Months of data entry and research from Trove has been undertaken already.

The society is seeking people’s photos or memories for hotels and banks, which can

be submitted via a message to the Longreach Archival and Historical

Research Group Facebook page or emailing longreachhistory@gmail.com