Historical group record growth online

By Suzie McDarra
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group elected its 2023
committee at the AGM last Saturday, with everyone continuing in their
roles except for the addition of a new vice president.
A core of about 12 members who attend the monthly Historical Group
meetings, online and in person, handled thirty-five requests from people
seeking information from the society over the last year.
Social media coordinator Wendy Phelps reported to last Saturday’s AGM a
record growth in interest with 993 followers on the online Facebook page,
including many more younger people than previous years.
“The focus for online posts is currently ‘Iconic Longreach’ – Things that
have made Longreach stand out over the years’ – we’ve already posted
history about the tree guards and dust storms, the clock tower, but the
most popular so far was the bird name streets,” she shared.
Two current projects in progress are the hotels and banks.
Months of data entry and research from Trove has been undertaken already.
The society is seeking people’s photos or memories for hotels and banks, which can
be submitted via a message to the Longreach Archival and Historical
Research Group Facebook page or emailing longreachhistory@gmail.com