Physio-Pilates instructor brings her sunshine to the bush

By Suzie McDarra

A long-term friendship turned romance brought a sea change from

Adelaide to Ilfracombe for Physiotherapist and Pilates instructor, Suzi

Gunn.

Suzi shares how she has spent quite a bit of time living and working as a physio in Western

Queensland previously, but living on a property has been quite a steep

learning curve.

“My partner came to Adelaide to drive up with me and we were so lucky –

we actually left the night before the border closed in 2020 so it was very

weird for things to be normal before we left and then by the time we

stopped for fuel at a service station in Blackall on the second day of

travel, everyone had masks on,” Suzi said.

Suzi has been a physio since 2010 and Pilates instructor for the last six

years, but with a break for the last couple of years while settling into

property life with her partner.

“My background was teaching people over 65 – Pilates really can be done

by anyone if you modify it in various ways,” she said.

“I’ve got a lot of young women who are coming to the classes who are

really fit and strong so there’s people from 20s to the older ages”.

“I’d also love to see more blokes come along, especially guys who are

playing sport or working in jobs that are physically demanding, because

they are the ones who need it the most for injury prevention.

“With Pilates, it’s about finding a nice balance between strength and

flexibility and learning how to move your body better, and in a way that

works for you, so you can feel well and move well, and do the things you

want to do, for longer.”

Pilates has five key physical elements – breathing, centering of the pelvic

positioning, the rib cage placement and breathing, and then shoulders,

and lastly, head and neck placement.

“It’s about precision and control. Slower is better. You don’t walk out

having had a cardio workout.”

As a physio, rehab with the aged and disability is a specialty for Suzi,

particularly for people who’ve had strokes or neurological disorders or

accidents.

She works with NDIS clients privately in Ilfracombe and is hoping to

expand to surrounding areas mid-year.

“I’m really about empowering people so they can take what they’ve learnt

with me and do it without me so they’re not reliant.”

Suzi is currently practising on Mondays and Thursdays with home visits to

Ilfracombe folk.

In the interim, she is taking expressions of interest for a Falls Prevention

class focusing on strength and balance and a strengthening class for

people with Osteoarthritic Hips and Knees.

“The evidence for people who partook in the GLAD study showed that at

the end of the strength training program, 75% of people didn’t want to go

and get a hip or knee replacement,” Suzi shares.

The GLAD study shows that everything we’ve known about arthritis has

been turned on its head.

“The basis of the research is that exercise doesn’t wear out the cartilage,

it actually improves the health of the joint so the old adage, ‘wear and

tear’ should not be used anymore because it puts people off exercise.

“Ilfracombe is a nice town to be a part of; lots of people have come out in

support of me.”

Operating from the Ilfracombe Recreation Centre twice a week on

Tuesdays at 5.30 pm and Saturdays at 6.15 am. New people arrive 15 mins early.

Or book via Suzi’s Facebook page – Sunshine Physio and Pilates.