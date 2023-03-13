Mayor’s Column

Tony Rayner

Good to be back with you for another fortnightly update.

I also have a monthly column in our Council newsletter, which should have arrived in your letterbox by now.

If for some reason you didn’t get one, you can view it online by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/newsletter.

What dreadful news to receive about the Pride of the Murray sinking this week – I know the

whole community will be thinking of Richard and Marisse Kinnon, and their whole team at

this time.

I’ve chaired a meeting of the Local Disaster Management Group to help brief the

various state agencies involved.

Queensland Police Service are the lead agency in charge though, and as usual they’re doing an outstanding job.

They have our full support. Thankfully at this stage there’s been no significant risk to public safety or our water supply.

We had a rigorous testing regime in place even prior to this incident, and we’ve stepped up testing to

keep an eye on things as the salvage operation continues.

I was in Winton recently to chair the RAPAD Board meeting for three days of meetings

focusing on roads, water, and pest management.

The work of RAPAD is so important to our region and the meeting was a good opportunity to catch up with my fellow Mayors and other

government representatives.

The stakeholder engagement continued this week as I visited Brisbane and Canberra as part

of the Leadership Group of the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils (WQAC).

We’ve had meetings with state and federal ministers all week, to discuss some of the issues that

our 22-member councils have in common.

One of the top agenda items is housing, and WQAC has been co-developing Local Housing Action Plans for each of its members,

including Longreach.

While in Brisbane and Canberra, I’m also hoping to have discussions with Ministers to

progress Council’s project to raise the weirs on the Thomson River by one metre.

It’s our top strategic priority and I never miss an opportunity to promote it with government.

It’s good to have a full complement of Councillors again.

Your newest elected member, Cr David Paterson, took his declaration of office in a ceremony last week.

He’ll join us for his first Council meeting at the March Ordinary Meeting in Longreach next week.

It’ll be a big week because he’ll also be joining us, along with senior staff, for our bi-annual

community forums.

Our community forums next week are really important – make sure you don’t miss out.

What we find valuable about the forums is an opportunity to talk strategically with our community.

We love to celebrate the investment we make in our communities and share updates with you.

It’s also another way for the community to talk with Council, instead of talking about Council.

That doesn’t suit everyone of course, so if you can’t make it to the forums, you can give us anonymous feedback at your convenience, using the suggestion

box on our website at longreach.qld.gov.au/feedback.

Before I go, a reminder that rates notices were issued on 25 February, and are due on 27

March.

Be sure to pay in full before the due date to get your 10% discount, and avoid penalty

interest.

As usual, you can apply for a payment plan, and get more information, by visiting

longreach.qld.gov.au/rates.

I’ll be back with another column in two weeks.

Until then, if you or anyone you know has questions about anything happening at Council or

in our communities, I encourage you to reach out to me directly.

You can find direct emails and phone numbers for me and for each of my fellow Councillors at longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members.

As always, if you want to know anything at all, reach out to one of us – or contact Council

directly on (07) 4658 4111 (24hrs), or via email to assist@longreach.qld.gov.au.