Bush-City cardiac partnership

A unique partnership between Central West Hospital and Health Service and a metropolitan health

service is delivering a new service for rural cardiac patients closer to home.

The new Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Service is being delivered in the Central West with the

support of Metro North Hospital and Health Service’s Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH).

Central West Hospital and Health Service Primary Health Team Assistant Director of Nursing Louise

Poole said the service had started operating on 15 March and was similar to the 24-hour blood

pressure (Holter) monitoring service available in Central West.

“We now have mobile equipment available that allows us to offer a blood pressure monitoring service to

patients at smaller health facilities throughout the region,’’ Ms Poole said.

“A blood pressure monitor, in the form of a small device that will be worn for 24 hours will automatically

record your blood pressure.

“The monitor will take a reading every 30 minutes during the day and every 60 minutes at night.

“You will carry the monitor around in your pocket or in the carry bag provided and your readings will be

interpreted by the Cardiac Investigations Unit at RBWH.

“Your GP will then follow up your management and arrange any further investigations or care as

required.’’

Ms Poole said the service would be available to all patients in the Central West and would require a

referral from their GP for an appointment with the new service, which would then be managed by the

health service’s Specialist Outpatients Department.

The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Service is an expansion of an extensive cardiac telehealth

service already in place in the Central West since 2016 and supported by the Metro North HHS through

its specialist hospitals – the RBWH and The Prince Charles.

“Through this partnership, as well as 24-hour holter monitoring and our new ambulatory blood pressure

service, we can also put patients on an exercise treadmill at Longreach and other facilities with a doctor

and nurse in attendance and test their cardiac systems under stress,’’ Ms Poole said.

“While they do this, a cardiac scientist and registrar at RBWH can watch the patient and provide

education, support, and supervision via video-conferencing equipment.

“Patients can have their hearts checked and potential problems picked up early, without even having to

leave the region.

“This is also allowing us to see patients who might previously have avoided undergoing cardiac testing or

having a specialist appointment simply because they didn’t want to travel away to do so.’’

“Central West Health has a strong history of achieving great patient-centred and community-centred

care.

“The delivery of services like cardiac telehealth and tele-chemotherapy are examples of making

health care delivery changes with the focus squarely on patients and their support networks.

“But our capacity to do so is very much enhanced by partnerships such as the one we have with the

Metro North HHS and its specialist tertiary hospitals.

“I would like to thank the Metro North HHS, along with Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and The

Prince Charles Hospital for their continuing strong support of our patients, our health service and our

clinicians.’’

Ms Poole said, as well as benefitting patients, extending services such as cardiac telehealth to remote

areas like the Central West also helped with staff retention.

“Recruiting and retaining clinical staff in remote areas is a strategic priority for us in the Central West and

it is made much easier if you can offer them the opportunity to learn new skills and an interesting and

satisfying work environment,’’ she said.

“It’s a win-win for everyone, for patients, for our staff and for the health service.”