Exercise wise teens

By Suzie McDarra

Ilfracombe Gym opened its doors on Australia Day this year and has

already attracted 35 local and district members.

Local Senior Constable Paul Jackson has gone above and beyond by doing

the hard part of raising grant money for what he sees as a long term

investment in the community’s wellbeing.

As part of his ongoing support, Sr Const Jackson supervises workouts with

five local teenagers at the gym a few times a week.

“It’s good with the lads here; they’re a good bunch and at least we’re on

the front foot as I’ll know these guys pretty well by the time they’re

turning 18 in a few years time,” the Snr Constable said.

“I’ll be someone they can come to if they need to talk, even though they

don’t like me sometimes because I make them do too many sit-ups!” he

joked.

New Physiotherapist and Pilates instructor to town Suzi Gunn did a free

start up benchmark fitness test for the group of teens and a North and West

Remote Health nutritionist and exercise physiologist will visit from

Longreach to discuss optimal foods and specialised programs tailored to

their individual fitness goals.

Risk litigation signage also means members can scan the QR code from

the wall posters and videos demonstrated by professionals.

Snr Const Jackson said the state-of-the-art gym equipment was made

possible with a Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF) grant for

$40,000, and Longreach Regional Council covered the $5000 cost of air-

conditioning, while the Wellshot Hotel raised $3000 for other essential

items including insurances, CCTV security cameras and other operational

items.

Teenagers who exercise benefit every part of the body, including

improving mental clarity and learning.

Exercise helps youngsters sleep better, build stronger bones and muscles,

control weight, reduce anxiety and depression and create a positive self

image due to the flow of positive feel-good endorphins.

Members are restricted to Ilfracombe and district residents due to

capacity limitations.

Ilfracombe locals interested in joining, including teens between 13 and 18 years, can contact the Ilfracombe Police Station.

Sr Const Jackson said they have more Sport and Rec events planned for

Ilfracombe including a Family Fun Day every third Sunday at the local

park to draw in local and surrounding towns’ residents.

The Fun Day kicks off on Sunday, April 16 and the Wellshot Hotel will do

it’s usual buffet brekkie and there’ll be a free barbecue at lunchtime for

kids.