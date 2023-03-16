All Quiet is all too messy

Hamish Hart

Oscar season has passed us by once again for another year, with Everybody Everywhere All At Once taking home seven Academy Awards including Best Picture. But despite winning the most awards this year, Edward Berger’s remake of All Quiet on the Western Front managed to snag four Academy Awards this year—but did it deserve its coveted wins?

Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s German war novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front follows four young German men who get enlisted to battle on the infamous western front during World War I.

The story follows each man, primarily Paul Baumer (Felix Kammerer), through the journey of how the World War turns their optimistic, excitable attitudes into ones shadowed with misery and hopelessness.

Having seen the original, there are things to love and hate about this and the 1930s classic.

The original was certainly ahead of its time, implementing revolutionary practical effects and an outstanding sense of tension made all the better by its adapted screenplay and genuine chemistry between its leading cast.

While Berger’s adaption has quite a lot to love about it, many of its qualities are sadly overshadowed by a lack of suspense and a conflicting tone; two very important elements needed for an anti-war propaganda film.

The original took its time to properly establish each character and develop their excitement for war before slowly transitioning into the western front, thus making the audience care about their fates upon realising the life-altering mistakes they’ve made.

Berger’s adaption fails to do this by having the film begin during the war, spoiling the experience and not giving any of the characters’ history prior to being sent west; a simple scene of the younger boys at their homes with their families would have elevated the weight behind their inevitable fates and would allow the audience to care more as a result.

Despite this review containing a lot of negative words towards the movie, All Quiet on the Western Front is not a bad film, but its biggest problem is that it isn’t a great one.

The movie is a joy to watch, featuring beautiful shots which encapsulate the beauty behind the soldiers and the horrors of war itself, but its characters and screenplay fail to do the novel and 1930 Best Picture winner justice, resulting in a jumbled mess attempting to do too much.

