Police Watch

Regan Draheim; Longreach Police Station Officer in Charge

This week the Longreach Police reported the following.

Two drink drivers.

A 20 year old female from Longreach intercepted in Longreach and was issued a NTA for Longreach MC on 12/04/22 after returning a reading of 0.054 per cent.

Whilst a 25 year old male from Kingston was intercepted in Longreach and returned a reading of 0.062 per cent.

The driver was also disqualified from holding a drivers licence.

He was issued an NTA for both offences and will also appear in Longreach MC on 12/04/22.

One public nuisance.

A 23 year old male was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance after causing a disturbance in Duck Street, Longreach on Friday night.

One public urination.

A 19 year old male was issued an infringement notice after being located urinating in Duck Street, Longreach on Sunday morning.

21 infringement notices were issued.

Four fail to wear seat belt, 12 for speeding, One P plater fail to display a P plate, two for driving an unregistered vehicle, one for fatigue management log book offence and one learner driver drive whilst not under direction.