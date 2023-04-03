Bunny garden day

Barcaldine Garden Discussion Group

Once again, Ron Heumiller hosted the year’s first meeting in his shady, fascinating and colourful garden.

After and before cakes galore, Ron and his ‘bunnies’ Cathy and Delma showed us around all the winding pathways amongst the trees and regaled us with stories of where everything had come from.

Every garden in Barcaldine is different (that’s the group motto), but Ron’s is especially different!

So much so that an early visit from the Easter Bunny surprised everyone. Even big/mature/ancient/creaky kids love a chocolate egg…