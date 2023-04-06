Flooding in Boulia

By Karen Simmons

Floodwaters from significant rainfall in Northern Queensland continue to move slowly through the Georgina River and Diamantina River catchments, isolating properties and townships in the region.

Upstream of Marion Downs, major flooding peaked on Sunday along the Georgina River at Roxborough Downs at the highest level on record since 1977.

Marion Downs is likely to peak above the January 2023 level of 6.20 metres towards the end of the week.

Moderate flooding is continuing along Eyre Creek at Bedourie and Glengyle.

Renewed creek level rises are expected as upstream floodwater arrives over the next two weeks.

Creek levels along Eyre Creek are likely to remain elevated until at least early April.

Major flooding continues to rise along the Georgina River between Roxborough Downs and Glenormiston and has exceeded the peaks observed in early January 2023.

Major flooding is expected along the Georgina River to Marion Downs.

McMillan Pastoral Company at Roxborough Downs Station, located along the Georgina River shared on social media over the weekend an update on floodwater preparations.

Courtney McMillan thanked the Speeds and the team from Tobermorey Station Roadhouse and Caravan Park, led by Hugh, for making their levy bank possible.

“Massive amount of work completed in four days with a dozer, two loaders and some very handy operators,” Courtney posted.

On Monday Courtney posted that the levy was holding and no records had been broken so far, with the river reaching 9.60 metres, compared to the 1977 record, which reached 9.93 metres.

The Georgina River at Marion Downs was above the approaches of the Georgina River Bridge (3.50 m) on Monday.

The Georgina River at Marion Downs was likely to exceed the major flood level during Tuesday.

Early indications based on river height observations upstream suggest that the peak is likely to exceed the January 2023 peak of 6.20 metres, and may reach 6.5 metres which is slightly higher than the March 2019 peak of 6.35 metres.

At this stage, the river level may peak around the weekend of 25 and 26 March.

Boulia Shire Mayor, Rick Britton said council were prepared and offering any assistance to the community if needed.

“Our biggest problem here is with road closures,” Cr Britton said.

“There is water over the road near Marion Downs but the Boulia to Winton road should be open by end of this week.

“The Georgina is such a slow-flowing system and because of the size of floodwater coming, there might be a bit of infrastructure damage.

“It’s been a few generations since this sort of a season, but it’s a pretty normal cycle to what the 1970s went through.”

Boulia Shire Council has issued a number of road closures this week with Slashers Creek Road and Selwyn Road being high-vehicle clearance only.

Boulia to Dajarra Road and Dajarra to Mt Isa via Diamantina Development Road is still open to all vehicles.

Further south, Eyre Creek at Bedourie was expected to remain above the moderate flood level (4.00 m), with renewed river level rises above the Eyre Creek Bridge (4.40 m) likely during the early to middle part of the week as upstream floodwater arrives, with major flooding likely.

Major flooding at Diamantina Lakes continued to fall slowly on Monday.

The river level was at 4.24 metres above the level of the Springvale Diamantina Lakes Road Causeway (2.10 metres) early in the week.

Renewed rises are expected in the lower Diamantina River, as the flood peak recorded at Diamantina Lakes late last week arrives.

Rob Dare, Mayor of Diamantina Shire Council issued a notice to Bedourie residents last week stating Council is preparing for an extended period of isolation due to the predicted flood event.

“For the residents of Bedourie, this will be the third time this year they have been flooded in,” Cr Dare said.

“Council have spoken to REX Airlines and they are able to assist with resupply as they did earlier in the year.”

There is no indication of direct impact of flooding on Bedourie and surrounding areas.

Cr Dare said people in Birdsville can still truck cattle out through Windorah and get groceries through.

“1977 and 74 were a few good years of floods and then again in the 90s too,” Cr Dare said.

“We had a big fish kill back then, similar to what is happening at Menindee in New South Wales, where the water was hot and clear.”

Rises at Birdsville are expected to continue, with minor flooding and higher levels possible in the coming weeks.