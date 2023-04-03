Central West Race season is here!

The first race meeting for the Central West season kicked off at the Barcoo Amateur Race Club in February with perfect weather.

Longreach Jockey Club President Andrew Watts said recent rains have played a little havoc with a few scheduling changes.

The Longreach Beach Race Day has been postponed until Saturday March 25.

Gates open 12pm.

“The chat around the stables is there are lots of new horses coming into the area and we are blessed with jockeys willing to travel out west this year,” Mr Watts said.

“All things are pointing to a successful season this year.”

The club is excited to share a historic first Monday TAB meeting to be held April 3, 2023.

Club patron Kate Deane will be on the national broadcast, and with $125,000 in Prizemoney on offer to racing participants, and free entry, where else would you rather be on your Monday.

Michael Charge of Sky Thoroughbred Central will be on course broadcasting live, so pop on out and enjoy country racing at its finest.

Barcaldine Race Club has kicked off the season with a new committee; Secretary/CEO/GM Mrs Tammy Scott, President/Chairperson Mr Willie Chandler and Treasurer Ms Gay Gesch.

The first race at the Barcy track is on this Saturday, March 18, from 12 noon til 6pm at the Barcaldine Race.

On 8 April, save the date for the Emerald Jockey Club hosts their annual Easter Saturday meeting at Pioneer Park.

The race meeting coincides with the finish of the Sunflower Queen parade and presentations where the winner of the Emerald Sunflower Queen and Princess will be announced.

Emerald Jockey Club President Leigh Shields said there will be kids’ activities and plenty to do for families.

Most of all there will be a top day of racing and entertainment on offer as a warm-up to the big rodeo also on Saturday night.

The local trainers Glenda Bell and Raymond Williams will both have strong teams assembled with over $55,000 in prizemoney on offer with very competitive racing expected.

Last weekends Springsure St Pat’s raceday was unfortunately abandoned due to the big wet that hit the Highlands.

Sadly for participants, it is money that no matter what spin doctoring goes on, is lost to the industry.

The expenses keep coming for racing stables and jockeys strappers go without pay and owners miss out on a run and have to pay the next week’s bill.

An industry outcry from country racing participants is required to make a change.

A well-attended phantom meeting was held with the St Pats race club doing the best they could under the circumstances to still make it a big day out for the town of Springsure.