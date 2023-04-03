Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Every Tuesday

First Five Forever

The Blackall and Tambo Libraries encourage the public to bring children aged 0 to 5 years to the library to experience the First Five Forever program.

The program is held every week on Tuesday mornings, commencing:

The First Five Forever program involves reading, music, arts, crafts, and interaction with other children.

Blackall Library at 10:15 am

Tambo Library at 9:00 am

Contact: Blackall Library on 4657 4764 or Tambo Library on 4654 6408

Friday, March 17

Comedy Night – Quilpie

Dinner and entertainment (including live comedy and music and a movie for the kids.)

Drinks can be purchased from a bar on-site raising funds for the Quilpie Hospital Auxiliary

Event: Comedy Night Round 2 free comedy night and dinner

Date: Friday March 17, 2023

NB: tickets must be booked by Friday March 10

Time: From 6.00pm

Location: Bulloo Park, Larkins Road, Quilpie

Cost: FREE

Sunday, March 19

Guided Meditation Class

BYO cushion or mat & bring a notebook/journal and pen so you can do some journaling.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre, 111 Ibis Street, Longreach

Time: 4-5 pm

Cost: $15 per participant.

RSVP: Kylie 0412 801 204

Saturday, March 25

Twilight Trains – Barcaldine

Enjoy an evening with family, friends and visitors

*Train Rides $1 / Family Pass $10

*Barbeque/Sausage on Bread

COVERED SHOES MUST BE WORN FOR TRAIN RIDES

Time: 5.30-approx 8pm

Cost: $1 train rides or $10 family pass

Location: BARCALDINE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, Cnr Beech and Gidyea Street, Barcaldine

Easter Holiday Program – April

Monday 3, Wednesday 5 and Wednesday 12 April

Book the children in to the Longreach Library for an Easter Egg Hunt and Easter crafts.

Contact: 4658 4111 to secure your spot – limited to 20 children each day.

Registrations are due on 30 March 2023.

Wednesday, April 5

A two-day program celebrating Winton’s link to Waltzing Matilda will be held April 5 and 6 this year.

On Wednesday 5 April, an escorted bus trip will be held to Combo Waterhole; the very place that featured a spot of sheep stealing over 100

years ago.

A local historian will ply the passengers with interesting stories and facts, and Waltzing Matilda will be sung at the waterhole.

The party will travel on for lunch at the Kynuna Hotel, again documented by Banjo himself on one of his visits when he was visiting the

Macphersons on Dagworth Station.

For those wanting to travel in their own vehicles, a UHF hook-up will be available.

Locations: Combo Waterhole and Kyuna Hotel, Winton

Bookings and more information: Winton Visitor Information Centre

Thursday, April 6,

Waltzing Matilda Day – patrons visiting the Waltzing Matilda Centre will experience an additional

range of activities – a colouring competition, jumbuck (sheep) shearing, wool spinning, a whip cracking school, meet the pioneers and a talk

about opal mining.

Free opal chips will be made available for the children.

Location: Waltzing Matilda Centre, Winton

Information: Winton Visitor Information Centre has further details.

Bookings: Winton Visitor Information Centre

Thursday, 20 April

The Sundowner Music event

On the Road with the Barleyshakes Duo

When: Thursday, 20 April – 6:30pm

Where: Tambo Shire Hall/ E.E Parr Park, Arthur St, Tambo

FREE (RSVP)

Festival of Outback Opera

LONGREACH PROGRAM

Sat 20 May | 6pm – Singing in the Night – Camden Park Station

Sun 21 May | 11.30am – Sing Sing Sing – The Branch Café

Sun 21 May | 5pm – Opera Ball – Smithy’s Camp

Mon 22 May | 6.30pm – Lady Sings in Maroons – Venue TBC

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.oq.com.au