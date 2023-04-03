Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Every Tuesday
First Five Forever
The Blackall and Tambo Libraries encourage the public to bring children aged 0 to 5 years to the library to experience the First Five Forever program.
The program is held every week on Tuesday mornings, commencing:
The First Five Forever program involves reading, music, arts, crafts, and interaction with other children.
Blackall Library at 10:15 am
Tambo Library at 9:00 am
Contact: Blackall Library on 4657 4764 or Tambo Library on 4654 6408
Friday, March 17
Comedy Night – Quilpie
Dinner and entertainment (including live comedy and music and a movie for the kids.)
Drinks can be purchased from a bar on-site raising funds for the Quilpie Hospital Auxiliary
Event: Comedy Night Round 2 free comedy night and dinner
Date: Friday March 17, 2023
NB: tickets must be booked by Friday March 10
Time: From 6.00pm
Location: Bulloo Park, Larkins Road, Quilpie
Cost: FREE
Sunday, March 19
Guided Meditation Class
BYO cushion or mat & bring a notebook/journal and pen so you can do some journaling.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre, 111 Ibis Street, Longreach
Time: 4-5 pm
Cost: $15 per participant.
RSVP: Kylie 0412 801 204
Saturday, March 25
Twilight Trains – Barcaldine
Enjoy an evening with family, friends and visitors
*Train Rides $1 / Family Pass $10
*Barbeque/Sausage on Bread
COVERED SHOES MUST BE WORN FOR TRAIN RIDES
Time: 5.30-approx 8pm
Cost: $1 train rides or $10 family pass
Location: BARCALDINE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, Cnr Beech and Gidyea Street, Barcaldine
Easter Holiday Program – April
Monday 3, Wednesday 5 and Wednesday 12 April
Book the children in to the Longreach Library for an Easter Egg Hunt and Easter crafts.
Contact: 4658 4111 to secure your spot – limited to 20 children each day.
Registrations are due on 30 March 2023.
Wednesday, April 5
A two-day program celebrating Winton’s link to Waltzing Matilda will be held April 5 and 6 this year.
On Wednesday 5 April, an escorted bus trip will be held to Combo Waterhole; the very place that featured a spot of sheep stealing over 100
years ago.
A local historian will ply the passengers with interesting stories and facts, and Waltzing Matilda will be sung at the waterhole.
The party will travel on for lunch at the Kynuna Hotel, again documented by Banjo himself on one of his visits when he was visiting the
Macphersons on Dagworth Station.
For those wanting to travel in their own vehicles, a UHF hook-up will be available.
Locations: Combo Waterhole and Kyuna Hotel, Winton
Bookings and more information: Winton Visitor Information Centre
Thursday, April 6,
Waltzing Matilda Day – patrons visiting the Waltzing Matilda Centre will experience an additional
range of activities – a colouring competition, jumbuck (sheep) shearing, wool spinning, a whip cracking school, meet the pioneers and a talk
about opal mining.
Free opal chips will be made available for the children.
Location: Waltzing Matilda Centre, Winton
Information: Winton Visitor Information Centre has further details.
Bookings: Winton Visitor Information Centre
Thursday, 20 April
The Sundowner Music event
On the Road with the Barleyshakes Duo
When: Thursday, 20 April – 6:30pm
Where: Tambo Shire Hall/ E.E Parr Park, Arthur St, Tambo
FREE (RSVP)
Festival of Outback Opera
LONGREACH PROGRAM
Sat 20 May | 6pm – Singing in the Night – Camden Park Station
Sun 21 May | 11.30am – Sing Sing Sing – The Branch Café
Sun 21 May | 5pm – Opera Ball – Smithy’s Camp
Mon 22 May | 6.30pm – Lady Sings in Maroons – Venue TBC
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.oq.com.au