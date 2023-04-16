Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc.

This item is the third in a series about Longreach women who served in World War II.

The surnames are as found in the National Archives.

Abbreviations for the various services are:

– Australian Army Medical Women’s Service (AAMWS)

– Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS)

– Australian Women’s Army Service (AWAS)

– Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF)

– Women’s Royal Australian Naval Service (WRANS).

Hanrick, Margaret Mary (Peggy)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 102004

Born: 24/03/1925, Died 07/01/2009

Served: 12/01/1944 – 22/01/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married name: Margaret Mary (Peg) Gibbs. Married Alexander Gibbs of Ballarat on 14/09/1946 in Longreach.

Peggy Hanrick was born in Longreach and was living at Talleyrand, Longreach when she enlisted.

Her parents were John (Jack) H. Hanrick and Mary (Lulu) Hanrick of Talleyrand, Longreach.

Hawkins, Mavis Claire

Service: AAMWS

Service Number: QF272846

Born: 10/05/1923

Served: 09/03/1944 – 04/06/1946

Rank: Corporal

Married name: Mavis Edwards. Married Allen N. Edwards of Melbourne in June 1946.

Mavis Hawkins went to school in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted. Her father was Mr Gilbert S. Hawkins, the long-serving second superintendent of the Longreach Ambulance.

Hutton, Mary Margaret Honorah

Service: AANS / AIF

Service Number: QX46885 (Q142096)

Born: 31/01/1916

Served: 15/04/1942 – 08/06/1944

Rank: Lieutenant

Maiden name: Mary Lynn. Married Lieutenant David Hutton, AIF, of Yeppoon on 23/02/1944.

Mary Hutton was born and raised in Longreach.

She was a nurse at the Longreach Hospital for a few months. She and Moreen Lynn (see below) were sisters.

Their parents were Mr Thomas and Mrs Kathleen Lynn, proprietors of the Leichhardt Hotel in Longreach.

Both Mr and Mrs Lynn are buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Irwin, Edna May

Service: AWAS

Service Number: QF269589

Born: 07/06/1922

Served: 02/03/1943 – 02/03/1944

Rank: Private

Maiden name: Edna Moll. Married George Irwin of Brisbane on 24/11/1943.

Edna Irwin was born in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr and Mrs F Moll, Chorregon. Mr Fred Moll is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Lynn, Moreen Iris

Service: WRANS

Service Number: WR/1975

Born: 25/09/1924, Died 20 Dec 2002

Served: 20/03/1944 – 10/01/1946

Rank: ASST WTR (ADULT) GROUP III

Married name: Moreen Hodges. Married Douglas Hodges on 07/09/1946.

Moreen Lynn was born and raised in Longreach and was working at the Longreach Leader office and on Radio 4LG as the popular “Aunty Moreen” when she enlisted. Aunty Moreen ran the “4LG Australians” sessions twice a week.

She and Mary Hutton (nee Lynn) (see above) were sisters.

(Name is often seen as Maureen instead of Moreen.)

We thank these wonderful women for their service to our nation. This series will continue over the next few weeks.

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible. It gives no warranty or guarantee that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever.

If you believe any of the information may be inaccurate, please let us know.

If you have any additional information or photos that you are willing to share, we could love to hear from you.

Please contact longreachhistory@gmail.com