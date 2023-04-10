Landlord ‘wake-up call’

By Nick Gibbs and Marty Silk, AAP Brisbane

Tenants will only see their rent raised once a year in Queensland, rather than every six months, under a state government proposal to curb some of the steepest increases in the nation.

More than one million people who rent in the Sunshine State “must be given a fair go” to pay rent they can afford, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday.

“The great majority of landlords do the right thing and look after their tenants, for those who don’t, this is a wake-up call,” she said.

Rents have grown at a faster rate in the state than in any other state or territory, with low-income and regional households the hardest hit, according to a Queensland Council of Social Service report published last week.

The Labor government won’t impose limits on the size of rent hikes despite a number of social service organisations being in favour of restricting increases to be broadly in line with inflation.

Rent controls have been panned by the real estate sector and the opposition Liberal National Party, while the Greens have proposed even stronger regulations than Labor’s policy.

Greens MP Amy MacMahon said capping the frequency rather than the size of rent rises would do little to protect renters in the Labor seats her party was targeting at next year’s election.

“For a renter on a 12-month lease facing a $350 per week rent hike, this fake rent cap means absolutely nothing,” she told parliament.

Queensland’s peak real estate body, the Real Estate Institute Queensland, labelled the policy as a distraction, saying it won’t address “a critical undersupply of housing”.

“There’s understandably a lot of restlessness and fear in the community as time passes, the talks continue, and the rental crisis only intensifies,” REIQ chief executive Antonia Mercorella in a statement.

“More tenancy reform will only amplify that waning community optimism as it’s becoming clear that the government is scraping the bottom of the barrel for ideas”.

Treasurer Cameron Dick is also hoping to entice developers to construct more build-to-rent projects through a series of concessions, including a 50 per cent discount on land tax payable for up to 20 years.

The residential buildings that favour long-term rentals will be eligible if they meet criteria including at least 10 per cent of dwellings being affordable housing.

Minimum requirements of affordable housing for new developments were flagged by the premier during a housing roundtable last year.

“In the UK, 25 per cent … has to be for affordable or social housing in a new development,” Ms Palaszczuk said in September.

“That’s a great idea … we want to explore that further.”

The latest announcements come as the premier hosts another housing roundtable on Tuesday following a crisis summit last year.