Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples from Longreach and surrounding areas are invited to a one-day workshop to learn about starting and growing a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) business.

Register online or simply come along on Tuesday 2 May to Desert Channels at 92 Galah Street to work with Aboriginal business expert trainer Leesa Watego from IM.

It’s from 9am to 4pm with snacks and lunch. Attendees will leave with an understanding of the NDIS and how to build a business to support Mob in the NDIS living in the community.

This is part of the Get NDIS Business Ready seminar series and offers free place-based and online sessions focused on understanding the NDIS and entering the NDIS market.

The seminar program is supporting NDIS-eligible First Nations people with disability to access more culturally safe services in their own communities to live their best lives.

More than 102,000 Queenslanders receive NDIS supports totalling more than $7 billion per year—this includes almost 10,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in this state.

An extra 40,000 Queenslanders are expected to enter the NDIS by 2025. This will provide even more opportunities for First Nations-owned businesses to grow through delivering disability support to NDIS participants.

Community Services Industry Alliance (CSIA) has partnered with Iscariot Media (IM) to deliver this phase of the program.

IM is an Aboriginal-owned and operated agency with expertise and lived experience in training and supporting Indigenous businesses.

CSIA CEO Cheryl Schmidt said the ongoing support from the Department of Seniors, Disability Services and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships has meant even more Get NDIS Business Ready seminars for First Nations communities and people.

“A culturally safe and sustainable NDIS and community services workforce is integral to meet service needs in metro, regional, rural and remote Queensland,” she said.

“It’s through partnerships like this, between Government, Industry, community and those with the lived experience, that we can provide innovative ways to support and build a strong care economy and dynamic workforce for the future.”

IM Managing Director Leesa Watego said: “The care Industry is a vital area for all peoples, but particularly Indigenous people and communities. There are many different ways to work in

Industry, including small business. We look forward to helping to increase Indigenous enterprises in this space.”

Key topics included in the First Nations Get NDIS Business Ready:

• understanding the NDIS, with a focus on First Nations perspectives and experiences

• understanding the needs and goals of local NDIS participants

• NDIS business opportunities, market growth and how to become a registered NDIS provider

• understanding NDIS Worker Screening and quality and safeguards requirements.

Event details

Get NDIS Business Ready

Free seminar for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

Tuesday 2 May 2023, 9am-4pm

Desert Channels QLD

92 Galah Street

Longreach

Lunch and snacks provided

For more information and to register visit CSIA on www.csialtd.com.au/FirstNationsNDIS