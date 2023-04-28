Athletics results

Longreach Athletics Club

What a great last couple of weeks of athletics there has been!

The meet on the 16 April 2023 saw 36 athletes compete on a drizzly cool day, which didn’t put a damper on their enthusiasm to have fun, compete and smash out 23 PBs and 1 Record;

5yrs – Bonnie Rayner 1 PB (200m); Charlie Griffiths 1 PB (Long Jump); Fergus Couper Joyce 1 PB (200m); Noah Machin 2 PB’s (200m, Long Jump)

6yrs- – Dominic Chapman 1 PB (Long Jump)

7yrs – Georgia Griffiths 2 PB’s (145m, Long Jump); Isobel Richardson 1 PB (Long Jump); Woody Couper Joyce 3 PB’s (100m, 200m, Long Jump)

8yrs – Charli Hancock 1 PB (High Jump)

9yrs – Nate Fuller 1 PB (High Jump); Alexander Jones 1 PB (High Jump)

10yrs – Alexie Holland 1 PB (400m); Atticus Howard 1 PB (Long Jump)

11yrs – Sonny Hancock 1 PB (Shot Put)

12yrs – Erika Holland 1 PB (Javelin)

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 1 PB (Javelin); Levi Curtis 1 PB (Javelin);Leo McDarra 1 PB (Shot Put)

17yrs – Jackarra Jones 1 PB & 1 Record (Javelin)

The following week’s club meet 23 April 2023 saw the day dawn bright, clear and windy (which is usually the case) with 39 Athletes achieving 43 PBs and 1 Record;

4yrs – Billie Richardson 1 PB (Vortex); George Fyfe-Cuthill 1 PB (Discus); River Turnbull 1 PB (Long Jump)

5yrs – Ruby Faehr 1 PB (Long Jump); Bonnie Rayner 2 PBs (Discus, Long Jump); Charlie Griffiths 3 PB’s (Vortex, Discus, Long Jump); Fergus Couper Joyce 2 PB’s (Vortex, Discus); Beau Dillon 1 PB (Vortex)

6yrs – Isabelle Jones 1 PB (100m); Milla Marks 2 PB’s (Long Jump, Discus); Braysen Miller 1PB (Discus)

7yrs – Georgia Griffiths 2 PB’s (Long Jump, Vortex); Isobel Richardson 2 PB’s (100m, Discus); Woody Couper Joyce 4 PB’s (100m, Long Jump, Discus, Vortex)

8yrs – Paige Schiffke 2 PB’s (300m, Discus)

9yrs – Abby Watts 2 PB’s (300m, Long Jump); Chanusha Kariyawasam 1 PB (Long Jump)

10yrs – Alexie Holland 1 PB (Long Jump); Harry Griffiths 2 PB’s (Long Jump, Discus)

11yrs – Lilah Hunt 1 PB (Long Jump); Lara Palmer 2 PB’s (Discus, Fly Hi Jav); Sienna Fuller 1 PB (Fly Hi Jav)

12yrs – Erika Holland 1 PB (Hammer)

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 3 PB’s (Long Jump, Shot Put, Hammer)

15yrs – Max Bruggemann 1 PB (High Jump)

Opens – Harrison Moore 1 PB (Shot Put)

It is awesome to see so many come out and support our athletes.

Our next Club Meet 7 May 2023 – Program A

Please be there at 8:30am sign on, 8:45am warm up and 9am to start the morning off.

Remember athletics is action and a whole lot of fun.