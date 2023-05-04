Electric vehicle charging network expands

By Trish Bowman

Barcaldine and Longreach are two of the sites set to have more charging stations for

Electric Vehicles (EVs).

In partnership with NRMA and as part of the Driving the Nation fund, the Federal Government will deliver $39.3 million dollars in funding to build 117 fast EV charging sites to better connect towns and cities and will ensure there is a fast charger approximately every 150km on national highways.

Last week the national map of charging sites was unveiled highlighting new sites to be delivered, including regional and remote areas in every state and territory.

EVs are cleaner and cheaper to run, but for too long, range anxiety has been one of the biggest hurdles for Australians when considering whether or not to buy an EV.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the Government was working to improve EV infrastructure by establishing a nation-wide network of fast chargers.

“EVs aren’t just for the cities, and Australians who drive long distances either for work or for holidays should be able to reap the benefits of cars that are cheaper and cleaner to run,” he said.

“We’re making range anxiety a thing of the past.

“This project will help close the gaps and known black spots in the network and make it possible to drive from Darwin to Perth, Broken Hill to Adelaide, and from Brisbane to Tennant Creek in the NT.”

“This national rollout will help put more Australians in the driver’s seat of cheaper and cleaner cars.”

Sites for the future charging stations for Barcaldine and Longreach have not been confirmed yet as the government is still in the due diligence stage of rolling the regional Queensland project out.

New charging stations for Queensland include:

Christmas Creek QLD

Gregory QLD

Bowen QLD

Cloncurry QLD

Dingo QLD

Emerald QLD

Goondiwini QLD

Hughenden QLD

Julia Creek QLD

Kynuna QLD

Longreach QLD

Maryborough QLD

Maxwelton QLD

St Lawrence QLD

Townsville QLD

Winton QLD

Dalby QLD

Miles QLD

Morven QLD

Augathella QLD

Tambo QLD

Gin Gin QLD

Stanthorpe/Warwick QLD

Innisfail QLD

Eumundi QLD

West Rockhampton QLD

Calliope QLD

Camooweal QLD

Barcaldine QLD