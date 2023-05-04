Junior Sportspeople Flock to Barcy

Micheal Lloyd

Last Sunday saw the first joint Junior Cluster Day for Central West Netball and Rugby League in 2023.

Several hundred players and spectators descended on Barcaldine from all over the Central West and Emerald for the first of several joint cluster days over the coming months.

Barcaldine State School hosted the netball in their undercover venue with the Showgrounds hosting many football games including some representative games against Emerald.

Organisers were happy with the attendance with a large number staying around for the senior rugby league game between the Barcaldine Sandgoannas and Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers.