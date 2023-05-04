Fishos Gearing Up for Big Season

Michael Lloyd

Brodie Widderick was out testing the waters in Longreach last weekend in preparation for the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Competition. Widderick, President of the Organising Committee, told the Leader that the “fishing was on fire over the weekend!”

His group caught several over 50cm as well as over 50 sleepy cod and a 100 plus redclaw.

Brodie said he was happy with what he saw in the river.

“The Yellowbelly are breeding well with the ones we caught fat and in good health,” he said.

“There also seemed to be plenty of juvenile fish so stocks are looking healthy for the upcoming months.”

The Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing competition will be held on the last weekend in August as the last leg of the Triple Crown with Windorah and Isisford competitions.