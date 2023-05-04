Welcome to the Longreach Show

The Longreach Show is back, and this year’s show is promised to be bigger and better than ever, with an impressive lineup of entertainment, activities, and attractions for all ages over Friday, 12 and Saturday, 13 May.

With something for everyone, visitors can enjoy the thrill of the free unlimited sideshow alley rides exclusive to Friday, watch the Jetpack Action show and Aussie FMX performances, and marvel at the Longreach School of Dance showcase.

Visitors to the Longreach Show are encouraged to wear blue for Do it for Dolly Day, which is recognised on Friday, 12 May, to help make Dolly’s dream of a kinder and safer world for Australian kids and communities a reality. Merchandise will be available for purchase on the day.

One of the show’s highlights will be ABC News weather TV icon Jenny Woodward who will be in attendance to open the show officially, adding a touch of glamour and excitement to the proceedings. She will also read the weather at the Grass Marquee from 11am.

Down at the Wool Pavilion at 12.30pm on Friday is Red Meat Ambassador and entertainer Sam Kekovich for his act ‘Battle of the Chops’.

For those looking for inspiration, attend the Life Beyond Limits motivational presentation with Sam and Jenny Bailey at the Grass Marquee from 2.30pm.

Of course, a show would only be complete with a spectacular fireworks extravaganza, which promises to be a highlight of the event.

In addition to all the entertainment, visitors can browse the craft displays, indulge in delicious food, listen to live music, and participate in livestock competitions.

For more information, visit the Longreach Show website and see the complete program on page 12.