Writers Festival invitation

By Trish Bowman

The Capricorn Coast Writers Festival is calling on budding writers and readers of all ages across Central Queensland to come to the Coast for this years ‘Stories by the Sea’ to be hosted in Yeppoon on 2-4 June.

The festival will bring together an exciting mix of authors, editors, publishers, and industry professionals, from all over Australia including locals, to share their vast wealth of knowledge and passion.

Festival spokesperson Elaine Ousten said the entire writer’s festival is for readers too with the opportunity to meet authors, attend events and be inspired by the special guests.

“We are particularly excited to see more budding young authors come along and enrich their knowledge,” she said.

“Local Gracemere author Shelby Rhodina has a fabulous session called ‘I Wrote a Book in High School You Can Too’ as well as a session on world building for high schoolers.

“Melbourne based slam poet Joel McKerrow will be running poetry workshops and facilitating an open mic slam poetry session which promises to be great fun.

“We have the illustrator of Ash Barty’s “Little Ash” books, Jade Goodwin coming along to offer illustration workshops for both adults and children.

“As a real treat we also have QLD Writers centre offering one on one career consultations with attending authors which will be hugely beneficial whether you have just begun your writing journey or are an experienced writer looking for some hot tips.”

The festival will have something for both readers and writers, young and not so young so don’t miss this chance to mix and mingle and workshop with famous authors and industry professionals. Check the website for the full program.

Early bird tickets are still available until 14 May.

Festival dates: 2-4 June.

Location: Central Yeppoon.

For more information visit the website, www.capricorncoastwritersfestival.com