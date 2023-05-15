Morgan Evans musters up for Gympie 2023

Just when you thought they couldn’t muster up any further entertainment surprises for their mates, Gympie Muster is excited to announce that our Aussie boy and Nashville hitmaker, Morgan Evans, is joining us at the Gympie Music Muster in August 2023.

No stranger to the Muster, the chart-topping Aussie ex-pat has previously played the festival in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Organisers are delighted to add Morgan to the line-up which already includes internationals Midland, Dan Davidson and Gord Bamford.

“The excitement has been palpable among the Muster team with this announcement,” Muster CEO Greg Cavanagh said.

“Morgan is someone we’ve been wanting to get to the Muster because we know it’s a festival that means a lot to him, and he means a lot to our Muster mates.

“This inclusion almost rounds out our entertainment offerings at the Muster this year and demonstrates how our program offers something for lovers of all types of country, rock and blues and plenty of genres in between.

“We cannot wait for our event in August.”

As well as being a favourite of Australian fans because he’s ‘one of ours’, Morgan has struck an even deeper chord with fans in the past six months, releasing the personal track, Over For You, which he debuted in Australia in September last year during his tour.

The vulnerable song is featured on Morgan’s recently released EP, Life Upside Down, which also features his latest single, On My Own Again.

Morgan’s Muster appearance comes off the back of touring with artists including Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, Dan plus Shay, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young, and Mitchell Tenpenny, and is currently touring with Brett Young.