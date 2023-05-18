Barcaldine Sandgoannas v Alpha Brumbies

McKenzie Neal

In the final round of Central West Rugby League’s regular season, the Brumbies defeated the Barcaldine Sandgoannas 36-22 in one of the upsets of the season at the Alpha Showgrounds last weekend.

Alpha made a late charge to steal the win, trailing 12-22 early in the second half before storming home with the game’s last four tries to finish the comeback in front of a good crowd.

The two teams met earlier in the season in round 3, where the Sandgoannas won 52-24 on their home turf.

Alpha’s victory was crucial for their season, securing a finals berth in fourth position after suffering a sizable 44-10 loss to the Tigers in their last start, showcasing just how competitive this premiership is.

President of the Barcaldine Sandgoannas Rhys Peacock describes his side’s loss as a ‘tough’ one, appreciating just how close this competition in the region is.

“It was a tough loss and a hard subject to swallow, getting so close to hosting a home semi-final,” he said.

“The ladder was extremely close, and it all came down to for and against.

“Last year leading into the finals the support was overwhelming, and I would love to see that for our boys and the town again this year.

“This year’s draw has been back to back with minimal byes and breaks so we just need to make sure our side and volunteers stay committed, and continue to show up for one another.”

Barcaldine entered the game with a six-game winning streak and were aiming to make it seven and in turn earn the minor premiership, ultimately being won by the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers.

The Sandgoannas did manage to secure second place on the ladder, while the Blackall Magpies finished third after a convincing 30-4 win over the Winton Diamantina Devils at home last weekend as well.

Unfortunately for the Winton Diamantina Devils, they finished in last place and failed to qualify for the finals in the five-team competition.

The Wellshot Hotel Central West Men’s Competition will take a break before the finals kick off on 27 May after an exciting regular season with plenty of action and fierce competition still to come as the season end nears.