Alpha Show on its way

McKenzie Neal

The festival of shows in Outback Queensland will continue in Alpha at their showgrounds on Wednesday 24 May, following a wonderful couple of days in Longreach last weekend.

It is the 56th instalment of the annual Alpha Show, with Stockman challenges for juniors starting on Tuesday before a juvenile and an open tournament begin the day after, bringing locals and tourists alike together in celebrating what the region has to offer.

There are many competitions held in cooperation with Central Highlands Association of Show Societies (CHASS), with awards for ‘Stud Beef Young Judges’ and ‘Paraders,’ ‘Prime Cattle Young judges’ and ‘Poultry Young Judges,’ topped off with the presentation of Alpha’s Rural Ambassador and Miss Showgirl honours for 2023.

Nominations are $15 for entry into the Horman Transport and Alpha Quarries Open Working Dog Challenge, starting 7:30am on Tuesday, with finals hosted under lights at the Working Dog Arena from 6pm later that day.

There are ‘maiden’ and ‘novice’ working dog challenges to both take place from 7:30am on Wednesday, while ‘The Sire Shootout’ will be centre stage that night in the main arena, with a Calcutta in operation from 6pm before the start of the event.

There is an all-breeds champion dog show, awarding prizes for ‘Champion of the Show,’ ‘Reserve Champion of the Show,’ and “Best

Baby Puppy,’ and judging starts to the even starts on Wednesday at 9:30am with entries having closed on 10 May.

Sky lighter fireworks will deliver a spectacular viewing from 8:30pm on Wednesday night, capping the perfect end to what promises to be a wonderful couple of days for the small country town.

For more information go to the Alpha Show Society’s Facebook page and website.