Business support at free seminars

Free seminars are being held in four locations across Central Western Queensland next week for local businesses to hear about support available to help them grow, innovate or expand and how other regional business have gone about it.

Queensland’s Chief Entrepreneur, Julia Spicer will be in attendance at three of the events and there will be government representatives from a number of agencies on hand to discuss specific support available for businesses.

The seminars are all about getting your business ready today for tomorrows opportunities.

Participants will hear how as a regional business you can access support and programs to improve your businesses’ success and ensure you are sustainable in the future.

Whether you are looking to maximise a growth opportunity, research an idea, commercialise a proven solution or expand to new markets, you will walk away from this event with insights, connections and knowledge on how to successfully access support for your business.

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, Julia Spicer will kick off the event by providing attendees with her insights on local issues and opportunities, what her office is planning to support Queensland entrepreneurs and how businesses can get involved.

As a regional small business owner and a passion for community and a drive for positive outcomes of the regions, Julia has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share.

Julia will then host a panel of regional business owners who have tapped into government programs to support their growth or commercialisation journeys.

The government agencies in attendance will give a brief summary of the support they have on offer to SMEs.

Agencies will include AusIndustry, Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport / Advance Queensland, Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water

Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (Queensland), nbn Australia, Department of Employment and Small Business and Training.

The seminars will be followed by a networking event where attendees will have the opportunity to meet one on one with government representatives to discuss programs and support available specific to your business needs.

For speaker details and to register for this FREE event click here: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/central-western-queensland-business-seminars-tickets-630492208167

Upcoming seminars

Blackall: 4-6pm, Monday 22nMay

Longreach: 4-6pm, Tuesday 23 May

Winton: noon-2pm, Wednesday 24 May

Barcaldine: 9 -11am, Thursday 25 May