Selectability clubhouses for all ages

By Trish Bowman

Operating from 106 Galah Street, Longreach since October of 2021, selectability has this week expanded its offering to open the clubhouse and youth clubhouse on site.

Acting Regional coordinator Leigh Howard said the core purpose of selectability is focused on the psycho-social area of disability support and recovery for their clients.

“The main benefits of using the service includes choice and control of your support services, the ability to interact with professional lifestyle workers to work towards goals, the opportunity to learn new skills and to build capacity as well as socialise and interact with

other members of the community,” Leigh said.

“We are very excited to have expanded our service to include the clubhouse where we have sessions for youth aged 13-17 and sessions for adults.”

The adult clubhouse currently runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30am – 2:30pm with a variety of activities on offer throughout the day as well as an in-house lunch cooked daily (available for a small donation).

The youth clubhouse currently runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-6pm offering a light afternoon snack as well as opportunities for youth to engage in the day’s activities or gain assistance with homework or study.

Both clubhouses are open for a free trial during the month of May.

Leigh said selectability is a not-for-profit charity committed to improving mental wellbeing and preventing suicide across regional Queensland.

‘We provide and coordinate NDIS supports, offer clinical services and deliver mental wellbeing, suicide prevention and carer support programs,” Leigh said.

“We currently support 10 consumers with 10 others going through the process of applying to NDIS or working with their support coordinators to access the service.”

Clubhouse membership is worked on a 5/10/15/20 hour a week model.

Other supports are available through NDIS or fee for service funding streams.

selectability also have a telehealth staff of 40 APRA registered clinicians as well as a dedicated telehealth room at the clubhouse.

For more information contact the office on 4658 4410, email LeighHoward@selectability.com.au or drop into the office from 8:30am – 4pm Monday to Friday to have a chat with Leigh and the staff around how they can support you or your loved ones.