Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group

This item is the tenth in a series about Longreach women who served in World War II.

The surnames are as found in the National Archives.

Abbreviations for the services mentioned in this item are:

– Australian Army Medical Women’s Service (AAMWS)

– Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS)

– Australian Women’s Army Service (AWAS)

– Royal Australian Naval Nursing Service (RANNS)

– Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF)

– Women’s Royal Australian Naval Service (WRANS).

Cochrane, Elaine Margaret

Service: WRANS

Service Number: WR/2395

Born: 12/04/1926

Served: 25/09/1944 – 02/05/1946

Rank: Driver

Elaine Cochrane spent many years of her childhood and young adulthood in the Longreach district and was living there when she enlisted. She participated in equestrian events in the district.

Her parents were Mr Ernest James Cochrane and Mrs Lorna Dorothy Cochrane (nee Perkins).

They owned Lochern station, Longreach and Mr Cochrane served as a councillor on the Longreach Council from 1924 for many years.

Fawkes, Hazel Elizabeth Jane

Service: AWAS

Service Number: QF271666

Born: 01/07/1924 – 08/09/2002

Served: 07/07/1943 – 07/05/1946

Rank: Private

Married Name: Hazel Shaw. Married Sidney Joseph Shaw on 13/07/1946.

Hazel Fawkes (later Hazel Shaw) lived in Longreach after the war, with her husband Sid, where they raised their family.

Hazel worked at the Longreach Hospital for many years and was a great supporter of the Red Cross.

Hazel died in Longreach and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

No photo available

Free, Mavis Joan

Service: AWAS

Service Number: Q142453

Born: 11/07/1917

Served: 07/07/1942 – 04/12/1945

Rank: Private

Mavis Free went to school in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr Addison Arthur Free and Mrs Constance Eva Free (nee King) both of whom are buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Mavis was a sister of Leo Free (see above).

No photo available

Rule, Catherine Ida (known as Ida)

Service: AANS

Service Number: 502136

Born: 08/04/1915, Died 12/02/2003

Served: 09/10/1941 – 03/05/1946

Rank: Sister

Married Name: Ida Cuningham. Married Alister Cuningham of Griffith, NSW on 10/02/1948.

Ida spent her early childhood in Longreach and completed her nursing training at the Longreach Hospital on 23/05/1939.

Her father was Mr Hugh Rule, overseer at Bimbah station, Longreach. She was the sister of Lucy Rule (see below).

No photo available

Rule, Lucy Eyrie

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 500200/N11483

Born: 04/09/1916, Died 20/01/2013

Served: 1942 – 01/10/1953. Lucy also served in the Korean War.

Rank: Senior Sister

Married Name: Lucy Boland. Married Clive Cecil Boland of Rockhampton in 1954.

Lucy Rule was born in Longreach and spent her early childhood there. She undertook her nursing training at the Longreach Hospital. Her father was Mr Hugh Rule, overseer at Bimbah station, Longreach. She was the sister of Ida Rule (see above). Lucy was awarded the Air Force Cross in January 1952 and the Associate Royal Red Cross in December 1952.

Lucy Rule at her Associate Royal Red Cross Investiture, Dec 1952

Ruthenberg, Esther Rose

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 101026

Born: 29/11/1920

Served: 02/11/1942 – 25/06/1943

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married Name: Esther Orr. Married Ray Eric Orr of Rockhampton on 02/08/1943 in Longreach.

Esther Ruthenberg was born in Longreach and enlisted there. Her parents were Sergeant John Frederick and Mrs Ruthenberg.

Sergeant Ruthenberg was a policeman who served over many decades in Muttaburra, Ilfracombe, Arrilalah and spent his early retirement years in Longreach.

Ryan, Margaret Philomena

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 99089

Born: 06/12/1921

Served: 06/04/1942 – 06/04/1943

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Margaret Ryan was born and raised in Longreach and was working as a clerk and shop assistant in her father’s store in Longreach when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr Patrick Joseph and Mrs Mary Ryan (nee Collins). P.J. (Paddy) Ryan was a well-known tailor in Longreach from 1915 until the 1950s. Both he and Mrs Ryan are buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Saunders, Margaret Hannah

Service: RANNS

Born: 16 June 1917

Served: 30/12/1946 – 05/01/1948

Rank: Sister

Married Name: Margaret Andersen. Married Garth Elliot Andersen of Esk on 29/03/1948.

Margaret was born and raised in Longreach. Her parents were Mr Edward and Mrs Margaret Saunders of Ibis Street, Longreach.

Mr Saunders was a drover in Longreach and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery. Margaret was a sister of Valerie Saunders (see below).

No photo available.

Saunders, Valerie Kathleen Ena

Service: AAMWS

Service Number: QFX53696 (QX53696)

Born: 21/04/1920

Served: 04/06/1943 – 03/07/1945

Rank: Private

Valerie was born and raised in Longreach and was living in Longreach when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr Edward and Mrs Margaret Saunders of Ibis Street, Longreach.

Mr Saunders was a drover in Longreach and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery. Valerie was a sister of Margaret Saunders (see

above).

No photo available

Savage, Elizabeth Sybil (Betty)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 101220

Born: 23/08/1923, Died 08/06/2019

Served: 29/01/1943 – 01/03/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married name: Betty Bradshaw. Married Richard John Bradshaw on 18/01/1947 in Brisbane. Mr Bradshaw worked on the construction of the Longreach Base Hospital.

Betty Savage was born and raised in Longreach and was on staff at the Longreach Leader when she enlisted.

She also worked at 4LG Radio as “Aunty Betty” for the 4LG Australians and after the war she resumed work at 4LG.

Her parents were Mr and Mrs George Savage, Emu Street, Longreach.

Mrs Savage is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Scott, Eva Helen

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 93984

Born: 31/12/1917

Served: 01/12/1941 – 18/10/1945

Rank: Sergeant

Maiden Name: Eva Hicks. Married Norman George Scott on 24/10/1944.

Eva Scott was born in Longreach and spent some of her childhood there. The family later moved to Gracemere.

Her parents were Mr Stanley Raymond Hicks and Mrs Mary Ottilie Catherine Hicks (nee Baker).

No photo available

Scope, Adella

Service: AWAS

Service Number: QF267875

Born: 27/03/1923 – 31/03/2010

Served: 02/01/1943 – 14/05/1946

Rank: Private

Married Name: Adella Mitchell. Married Harry Mitchell of Gippsland, Victoria, on 25/01/1947 in Longreach.

Adella Scope, also known as Della or Dell, was born in Winton and grew up in Longreach.

She was living in Longreach when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr Raymond Wallace Scope and Mrs Olga Victoria Leah Scope (nee Donelly).

Mr Scope worked on the aerodrome works in 1933 and was a mechanic with the Longreach Council.

He was very active in the Longreach Scouts. Adella’s brother, Raymond James Scope, died at 14 years of age and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Her maternal grandparents, James Daniel Donelly and Clara Agnes Donelly are also buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

After their marriage in Longreach, Adella moved to Gippsland with her husband where she lived for the rest of her life.

We thank these wonderful women for their service to our nation. This series will continue over the next few weeks.

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible.

It gives no warranty or guarantee that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever.

If you believe any of the information may be inaccurate, please let us know.

If you have any additional information or photos that you are willing to share, we could love to hear from you.

Please contact longreachhistory@gmail.com