Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group
This item is the tenth in a series about Longreach women who served in World War II.
The surnames are as found in the National Archives.
Abbreviations for the services mentioned in this item are:
– Australian Army Medical Women’s Service (AAMWS)
– Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS)
– Australian Women’s Army Service (AWAS)
– Royal Australian Naval Nursing Service (RANNS)
– Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF)
– Women’s Royal Australian Naval Service (WRANS).
Cochrane, Elaine Margaret
Service: WRANS
Service Number: WR/2395
Born: 12/04/1926
Served: 25/09/1944 – 02/05/1946
Rank: Driver
Elaine Cochrane spent many years of her childhood and young adulthood in the Longreach district and was living there when she enlisted. She participated in equestrian events in the district.
Her parents were Mr Ernest James Cochrane and Mrs Lorna Dorothy Cochrane (nee Perkins).
They owned Lochern station, Longreach and Mr Cochrane served as a councillor on the Longreach Council from 1924 for many years.
Fawkes, Hazel Elizabeth Jane
Service: AWAS
Service Number: QF271666
Born: 01/07/1924 – 08/09/2002
Served: 07/07/1943 – 07/05/1946
Rank: Private
Married Name: Hazel Shaw. Married Sidney Joseph Shaw on 13/07/1946.
Hazel Fawkes (later Hazel Shaw) lived in Longreach after the war, with her husband Sid, where they raised their family.
Hazel worked at the Longreach Hospital for many years and was a great supporter of the Red Cross.
Hazel died in Longreach and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.
No photo available
Free, Mavis Joan
Service: AWAS
Service Number: Q142453
Born: 11/07/1917
Served: 07/07/1942 – 04/12/1945
Rank: Private
Mavis Free went to school in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr Addison Arthur Free and Mrs Constance Eva Free (nee King) both of whom are buried at the Longreach Cemetery.
Mavis was a sister of Leo Free (see above).
No photo available
Rule, Catherine Ida (known as Ida)
Service: AANS
Service Number: 502136
Born: 08/04/1915, Died 12/02/2003
Served: 09/10/1941 – 03/05/1946
Rank: Sister
Married Name: Ida Cuningham. Married Alister Cuningham of Griffith, NSW on 10/02/1948.
Ida spent her early childhood in Longreach and completed her nursing training at the Longreach Hospital on 23/05/1939.
Her father was Mr Hugh Rule, overseer at Bimbah station, Longreach. She was the sister of Lucy Rule (see below).
No photo available
Rule, Lucy Eyrie
Service: WAAAF
Service Number: 500200/N11483
Born: 04/09/1916, Died 20/01/2013
Served: 1942 – 01/10/1953. Lucy also served in the Korean War.
Rank: Senior Sister
Married Name: Lucy Boland. Married Clive Cecil Boland of Rockhampton in 1954.
Lucy Rule was born in Longreach and spent her early childhood there. She undertook her nursing training at the Longreach Hospital. Her father was Mr Hugh Rule, overseer at Bimbah station, Longreach. She was the sister of Ida Rule (see above). Lucy was awarded the Air Force Cross in January 1952 and the Associate Royal Red Cross in December 1952.
Lucy Rule at her Associate Royal Red Cross Investiture, Dec 1952
Ruthenberg, Esther Rose
Service: WAAAF
Service Number: 101026
Born: 29/11/1920
Served: 02/11/1942 – 25/06/1943
Rank: Aircraftwoman
Married Name: Esther Orr. Married Ray Eric Orr of Rockhampton on 02/08/1943 in Longreach.
Esther Ruthenberg was born in Longreach and enlisted there. Her parents were Sergeant John Frederick and Mrs Ruthenberg.
Sergeant Ruthenberg was a policeman who served over many decades in Muttaburra, Ilfracombe, Arrilalah and spent his early retirement years in Longreach.
Ryan, Margaret Philomena
Service: WAAAF
Service Number: 99089
Born: 06/12/1921
Served: 06/04/1942 – 06/04/1943
Rank: Aircraftwoman
Margaret Ryan was born and raised in Longreach and was working as a clerk and shop assistant in her father’s store in Longreach when she enlisted.
Her parents were Mr Patrick Joseph and Mrs Mary Ryan (nee Collins). P.J. (Paddy) Ryan was a well-known tailor in Longreach from 1915 until the 1950s. Both he and Mrs Ryan are buried at the Longreach Cemetery.
Saunders, Margaret Hannah
Service: RANNS
Born: 16 June 1917
Served: 30/12/1946 – 05/01/1948
Rank: Sister
Married Name: Margaret Andersen. Married Garth Elliot Andersen of Esk on 29/03/1948.
Margaret was born and raised in Longreach. Her parents were Mr Edward and Mrs Margaret Saunders of Ibis Street, Longreach.
Mr Saunders was a drover in Longreach and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery. Margaret was a sister of Valerie Saunders (see below).
No photo available.
Saunders, Valerie Kathleen Ena
Service: AAMWS
Service Number: QFX53696 (QX53696)
Born: 21/04/1920
Served: 04/06/1943 – 03/07/1945
Rank: Private
Valerie was born and raised in Longreach and was living in Longreach when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr Edward and Mrs Margaret Saunders of Ibis Street, Longreach.
Mr Saunders was a drover in Longreach and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery. Valerie was a sister of Margaret Saunders (see
above).
No photo available
Savage, Elizabeth Sybil (Betty)
Service: WAAAF
Service Number: 101220
Born: 23/08/1923, Died 08/06/2019
Served: 29/01/1943 – 01/03/1946
Rank: Aircraftwoman
Married name: Betty Bradshaw. Married Richard John Bradshaw on 18/01/1947 in Brisbane. Mr Bradshaw worked on the construction of the Longreach Base Hospital.
Betty Savage was born and raised in Longreach and was on staff at the Longreach Leader when she enlisted.
She also worked at 4LG Radio as “Aunty Betty” for the 4LG Australians and after the war she resumed work at 4LG.
Her parents were Mr and Mrs George Savage, Emu Street, Longreach.
Mrs Savage is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.
Scott, Eva Helen
Service: WAAAF
Service Number: 93984
Born: 31/12/1917
Served: 01/12/1941 – 18/10/1945
Rank: Sergeant
Maiden Name: Eva Hicks. Married Norman George Scott on 24/10/1944.
Eva Scott was born in Longreach and spent some of her childhood there. The family later moved to Gracemere.
Her parents were Mr Stanley Raymond Hicks and Mrs Mary Ottilie Catherine Hicks (nee Baker).
No photo available
Scope, Adella
Service: AWAS
Service Number: QF267875
Born: 27/03/1923 – 31/03/2010
Served: 02/01/1943 – 14/05/1946
Rank: Private
Married Name: Adella Mitchell. Married Harry Mitchell of Gippsland, Victoria, on 25/01/1947 in Longreach.
Adella Scope, also known as Della or Dell, was born in Winton and grew up in Longreach.
She was living in Longreach when she enlisted. Her parents were Mr Raymond Wallace Scope and Mrs Olga Victoria Leah Scope (nee Donelly).
Mr Scope worked on the aerodrome works in 1933 and was a mechanic with the Longreach Council.
He was very active in the Longreach Scouts. Adella’s brother, Raymond James Scope, died at 14 years of age and is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.
Her maternal grandparents, James Daniel Donelly and Clara Agnes Donelly are also buried at the Longreach Cemetery.
After their marriage in Longreach, Adella moved to Gippsland with her husband where she lived for the rest of her life.
We thank these wonderful women for their service to our nation. This series will continue over the next few weeks.
