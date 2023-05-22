Capras face the Falcons

By Liam Emerton

It’s been a rough week for the Central Queensland Capras but now they get a chance to put their right foot forward.

After starting the season untouched, two losses in a row – to the Burleigh Bears and Redcliffe Dolphins respectively – has seen the Capras stock begin to slip.

They’ll be hoping to stop their season from circling out of control when they host the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The Falcons have overtaken the Central Queenslanders on the Hostplus Cup ladder in the last week, moving up to third as CQ dropped to fourth.

There were plenty of positives to take out of the Capras loss to the Dolphins 36-20 on Saturday.

While it was a dismal start, going down 30-0 in the first half, the top squad fought hard for their fans and themselves to pull it back to 36-20.

Cooper Marshall was particularly good for the team being led by interim head coach David Faiumu who has taken over the side temporarily for Lionel Harbin for personal reasons.

Marshall scored twice in that loss and looked the form player amongst the Capras team.

The tough loss was made even harder by the fact it was captain Jack Madden’s 100th game in the Queensland Cup and for the Central Queensland squad.

Now moving on to 101 this weekend, Madden will lead his side into an all-mighty battle against the Falcons.

SC are coming off a bye so they’ll be fresh and ready to play the boys from Browne Park on Saturday afternoon.

Twice last season the Capras were able to do the job over the Sunshine Coast squad and they’ll be planning to get over their recent losing streak by beating them this weekend.

In the Hastings Deering Colts competition our under-21s team remained winless after a close encounter with the Dolphins on Saturday.

Larson Dale-Doyle, Bob Tenza, Tana Martin, Kurtis Farr and Marcus Tanner all scored for the young guns but it wasn’t enough as the Redcliffe squad ran out 32-24 winners.

This weekend they play the Sunshine Coast Falcons who have just one more than our CQ side this season.

However they have pushed some big sides including the Norths Devils earlier this season.

That means it will take a major effort from our under-21s if they are going to break their losing streak.