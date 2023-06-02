Stock show time in Muttaburra

McKenzie Neal

Outback Queensland’s festival of town shows continue this weekend with the Muttaburra hosting its annual show this Saturday June 3.

It is the feature event on the town’s calendar and is one of the most anticipated shows from across the region, with many people expected to be in attendance in what is the 61st instalment of the Muttaburra Stock Show.

Muttaburra Stock Show President Lisa Magoffin is excited for the event to unfold and understands how crucial it is for producers to have the opportunity to showcase their work, as well as the importance of tourists and locals alike coming together to support the town.

“The Muttaburra Stock Show provides an important social gathering and informative industry day in the annual calendar of Western Queenslanders,“ Ms Magoffin said.

“It started 61 years ago to give producers the opportunity to showcase their wool and breeding ewes, and over this time it has developed so much more and now incorporates cattle exhibitors both females and feeder steers as well as a growing Trade Section.

“This year marks a new beginning for the show, with the launch of an agricultural hub sponsored by SQNNSW and GroWQ, which will aim to bring new and innovative ideas to producers from around the region.

“There is no shortage of things to do at the show, with wonderful events and stalls tailored for all ages, promising an exciting and fun-filled day in the outback.

“We have a very popular Ladies Shopping Pavilion where men are very welcome too to purchase that special gift.

“The Children’s Entertainment is a feature of our show this year with Windy Wizard, Carters Animal Farm, Amber’s Face Painting and the Agforce Show Bag Trail – happy children, happy mums, happy dads, and Just a great family day out.”

The Sheep Dog Trials are a feature of the Muttaburra Stock Show and make a return yet again to this year’s event, widely recognised as a very popular spectator event, with Craiglea Rural Working Dogs which will certainly provide everyone with a glimpse of some pretty talented dogs.

“SproutAg are running the sheep races again this year with a Calcutta, which is a very popular event with everyone and in the afternoon, we are having the famous Dinosaur Dash which guarantees to provide plenty of laughs.“

Ms Magoffin said Barcaldine Meat Barn will be demonstrating how to cut down an Aussie White Sheep carcass for a gourmet presentation and this year we are lucky to have Dr Tim Cowan, a weather specialist doing a QandA, there are interesting times ahead with the weather so I am sure this will be a popular session.

“At midday we have our Nutrient Marquee Luncheon, providing an opportunity for friends to catch up and enjoy a beautiful luncheon, with tickets are available online for this,“ she said.

“As part of our Ag Innovation Hub we have Sky Kelpie doing a live drone demonstration of mustering sheep which can also be viewed on a big screen.

“Back again will be our Blade Shearing demonstration, Junior and Jumbuck Judging competitions, guess the weight of the steer, raffles, best dressed, auction and lots more happening throughout the day and RPL have generously sponsored the ‘Lucky Gate’ again with $1000 for the lucky person walking through at the right time.

“The Perfect Production by Producer and Director flown in all the way from Crossmoor, ‘Burra’s Got Heart’ is a definite don’t go home moment as we witness the talents of our local actors.”

The show is fully catered with coffee and food lounges and stalls available throughout the day, and in the afternoon, there will be a ‘Great Debate,’ an afternoon and evening of entertainment bound to keep you laughing all the way home, whilst when the evening starts, so to do the Sunshine and Sons Cocktails on Sunset.

To get you to Muttaburra and back grab a seat on the bus transfer – Bookings with Ms Magoffin on 0458 580 728.

Staying the night? Dance the night away with live band ‘Generation Gap’ keeping you on the dancefloor until midnight.

Sunday morning breakfast catered for at the grounds by the Muttaburra Turf Club.

If you are coming up early grab a meal and drink at the Muttaburra Exchange Hotel with the new managers.

The committee would like to thank all our very generous sponsors in helping us bring to you a great day out at the Muttaburra Stock Show.

The Muttaburra Stock Show promises to be a great day for locals and tourists alike, with something for everyone and provides the perfect opportunity to catch up with old friends and enjoy what Outback Queensland has to offer.