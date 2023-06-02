Women in League raise big bucks

By Trish Bowman

The 2023 Longreach Ilfracombe Tigers women in league raised an incredible $26,000 for motor neurone disease (MND) at their recent lady’s day event to honour one of their own.

Sandie Tanks said it is the second annual event of its kind after the ladies raised $14,000 for Outback Independent Living last year.

“We raised the money through jersey auctions, raffles and generous donations from the community, it was a huge effort from everyone who all gave from the heart,” Sandie said.

“Each year the ladies try to pick a worthy cause to help honour one of our own ladies that contribute or have contributed,” she said.

“This year we chose MND, as one of our own, Leah Jackson was recently diagnosed with this debilitating disease.

“MND is a progressive disease that affects the nerves (motor neurones) that send messages between the brain and the muscles.

“In particular, this impacts the muscles that help you to move, speak, swallow and breathe.

“Leah has been a valuable member of the junior rugby league for many years, doing the canteen, washing jerseys, travelling many kilometres, working the bar, and filling positions on the committee.

“When you become a football wife/girlfriend/mother you also become a very valued member of the Longreach Rugby League family and we wanted to show our support to Leah and what her family are going through.”

Club secretary Kristen Elliott said in addition to the fundraising aspect of the annual lady’s day event, the day is an opportunity to honour the women in league.

“From the women in the canteen, to the women playing and performing the role of game officials we thank you,” Kristen said.

“We are very thankful to have a strong female presence in the senior and junior clubs here in Longreach and all involved should be extremely proud of their dedication and output to rugby league and our community.

“Leah and Jacko have been heavily involved in the junior and senior Tigers’ committee and for this I know both clubs are both beyond grateful for their dedication to Rugby League and Longreach as a whole.

“We hope the event brought some happiness while raising awareness for a worthy cause that is close to all our hearts.

“This year we honoured all the women in league that support our club.

“First to our amazing executive team, these girls are the glue that hold our club together. “They all have young families or are awaiting their new family to arrive.

“To our bar staff each and every game who answer the desperate calls for help, our canteen staff, Mum’s of players, wives or girlfriends of players, wives that wash the smelly kit each week, we thank you for all that you do.”

MND is a life-limiting disease, and in the majority of cases there is no known cause.

There are over 2,100 Australians living with MND.

There is currently no known cure however, there is a wealth of new scientific understanding about MND, and dedicated researchers have made significant progress in understanding how the disease works, and how to best diagnose and treat the disease.

The Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers proudly announced via Facebook that a total of $26,000 had been raised for Motor Neurone Disease Australia following the Ladies Day.

They offered congratulations to the Tigers, as well as the Longreach and Ilfracombe community and to anyone else that had an impact and rallied in support, with the funds going to what is a wonderful cause.