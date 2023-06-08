Central and West QLD declared drought free

By Trish Bowman

For the first time since 2013, the Central West Queensland region has been declared drought free.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner has accepted the recommendations of Local Drought Committees to revoke the full or partial drought declarations from Thursday for Barcaldine Regional Council, Boulia Shire Council, Longreach Regional Council, McKinlay Shire Council, Richmond Shire Council, Isaac Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Whitsunday Regional Council and Winton Shire Council.

It is the first time since 2013 the LGAs of Barcaldine, Boulia, Longreach, McKinlay, Richmond, Winton and Isaac Shires have been drought free.

The Whitsunday Shire had been part-drought declared since 2015, while Livingstone Shire Council was drought-declared from 2019.

Only the Diamantina and Bulloo Shire Councils remain drought declared.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said Council support the lifting of the drought status for the area.

“Given the good season we have had in early 2023 after having a good season in 2022, the area is now considered drought free,” Mayor Rayner said.

“Property owners still have the option to have individual drought declaration if required so no-one will be disadvantaged.”

Local Drought Committees made recommendations to the Minister after considering local conditions as well as scientific information, with the assistance of the new combined drought indicator.

Following the State Government’s drought reforms in 2021, primary producers no longer need to be in a drought declared area to access assistance.

While much of the state is enjoying green conditions, primary producers are being advised to bolster drought resilience now.

Drought preparedness grants of up to $50,000 are available as a co-contribution to help producers undertake on-farm capital improvements that improve the drought preparedness of their property.

Minister Furner said some of our primary producers have done it tough during a long drought, so the widespread improvement in seasonal conditions has been a welcome relief.

“Consecutive La Niñas and high rainfall have resulted in this fantastic outcome for our primary producers,” he said.

“Primary producers in recently drought-revoked areas can access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS) for up to two years.

“DRAS is being phased out as areas come out of drought, but thanks to our government’s ground-breaking reforms, primary producers no longer need to be in a drought-declared area to access assistance.

“Drought assistance in Queensland has been broadened and is for the first time open to eligible primary producers across all agricultural sectors with a focus on resilience and preparedness for the next drought.

“More than 270 primary producers have already applied for drought preparedness assistance under the new programs, and I hope many more farmers join them.

“We have the Farm Business Resilience Program that provides free information and training sessions to improve drought preparedness, including help with a farm business plan.

“We offer Farm Management Grants providing a rebate of up to 50 per cent to a maximum of $2,500 to primary producers for the cost of professional assistance to develop a plan.

“The Farm Business Resilience Program and Farm Management Grants are jointly funded by the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund and the Queensland Government’s Drought and Climate Adaptation Program.

“Additionally, the State Government is delivering Drought Preparedness Grants of up to $50,000 and Drought Ready and Recovery concessional loans up to $250,000 that are available in any year, regardless of drought status.”

Mr Furner said for any producer who believes they are droughted, in addition to the Drought Preparedness Grant and Drought Ready and Recovery Loans, the State Government offers both interest free and concessional interest loans to assist with the broad range of drought related costs compared with the limitations of the old fodder and water freight subsidy program.

“If a producer in these newly revoked council areas believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions, they could immediately apply for an Individually Droughted Property (IDP) declaration,” he said.

“If approved, an IDP will continue to give them the same access to DRAS as the recent area declaration.”

The drought declaration map can be viewed at www.longpaddock.qld.gov.au

For further information on drought assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au or call the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.