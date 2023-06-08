Tigers v Magpies: Everything You Need To Know

McKenzie Neal

The cream has risen to the top in the 2023 Wellshot Central West Rugby League Competition, as the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers prepare for a hard-fought battle at home against an exuberant Blackall Magpies side fresh off back-to-back elimination final wins, after bouncing last year’s premiers out of the competition.

It is the 2021 grand final rematch, and the Longreach Showgrounds will provide an atmosphere like no other, as the aurora that is night time rugby league descends upon the field, providing the backdrop to the highly anticipated clash, this Saturday 10 June.

Both sides are undoubtedly in the best form that this year’s competition has seen, with the stage set for what should be a night of breathtaking football in the region.

While the Wests Tigers were toothless to start this year’s NRL season, in Outback Queensland that philosophy could not have been further from the truth for the Longreach/Ilfracombe team, as last year’s preliminary finalists set out on a new journey for premiership success, looking to bounce back after bowing out in straight sets during the 2022 finals series.

They started the year with a bang, conquering the Devils in a 10-30 win in Winton, before solidifying their prospects as a title contender in a 28-8 win in front of their home faithful against the Barcaldine Sandgoannas, a small sign of redemption against the team that had knocked them out of the 2022 competition eight months prior.

The Tigers backed up their performance at home with another good one in their next match, grinding out a 26-12 win over the Magpies before thrashing the Alpha Brumbies 4-50 away from home a week later.

With byes in rounds 3 and 6, Longreach/Ilfracombe would all of a sudden find themselves unbeaten through the opening seven rounds, after were able to continue this impressive form following a tough 14-4 win at home over Winton.

They would return home after losses in consecutive weeks against Barcaldine and Blackall, but there were no causes for concern, as the Tigers showed in a dominant 44-10 Ladies Day display against the Brumbies in their final game of the regular season.

It was a week-long wait to see where Longreach/Ilfracombe would finish on the competition table after finishing their season with a bye, awaiting the result from the match between the Brumbies and Sandgoannas to determine their spot on the ladder in what was a two-team log jam for the top spot.

A win for Barcaldine would have them seal themselves first place and a home final against the Tigers, but as it unfolded, a second-half collapse handed the Brumbies the win and more importantly catapulted Longreach/Ilfracombe into first place, securing the minor premiership in their year for redemption.

Barcaldine would finish second and was the away side when they met at Ilfracombe in the first week of the finals, and with plenty on the line, a 26-16 win to the Tigers left Longreach/Ilfracombe just 80 minutes of rugby league away from premiership success, an experience they when the side did it all back in 2021.

Blackall on the other hand were keen to comeback from the side’s 2022 premiership campaign, as the Magpies look to take it one step further after falling to the Sandgoannas at home 10-14 in last year’s grand final.

Blackall had two byes to start the 2023 season, but they certainly didn’t take long to reach full flight, courtesy of a dominant 6-56 win over the Devils away from home.

Back-to-back losses to the Tigers and Barcaldine would act as a speed bump for the Blackall side, as they beat Alpha 44-6 and 20-34 in consecutive weeks before flexing their muscles at home in their round eight clash against the Tigers in a season-defining 20-10 win.

The Magpies would finish the regular season in third spot, after a tight loss against the Sandgoannas and a 30-4 win over the Winton, leaving them with the prospects of a home elimination final against Alpha in a bid to prolong their season.

Blackall were relentless in their approach, and won 32-10 courtesy of a Jake Baigrie hattrick, and an instrumental second-half double to Jake Richardson, setting up a final’s derby against Barcaldine a week later.

Barcaldine hosted the final, but it was Blackall who took the early advantage, as they found themselves in front by 16 points at one stage through the first half and that buffer ultimately proved to be too much, holding on 24-26 against the fast-finishing Sandgoannas to book a grand final ticket.

The Magpies now find themselves in a position they are all too familiar with, after also falling in the 2021 grand final against the Tigers, and will certainly look to rewrite this year’s script before Saturday’s blockbuster.

Coach of the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers Gavin Groves is excited about the ‘journey’ his side is on and understands what a premiership would ‘mean’ to the region.

“Hopefully we see a great crowd – It has been a long time since Longreach has seen a home team Grand Final and our committee has some ideas to allow the crowd to be closer to the action at the showgrounds, as well as after match entertainment so it should be a great night out,” Groves said.

“Preparation is especially important for us as we still have plenty to work on with our side.”

The Tiger’s coach touched on Blackall’s prospects before their upset win last weekend, and identified them as a definite contender.

“I cannot remember a closer season than this for quite a while, for a long while Blackall looked to be a chance to be minor premiers,” he said.

“They have played well at the back end of the year, predict it to be an extremely physical game in the middle of the field.”

Blackall Magpies Coach Jeremy Barron is revelling in his side’s late-season form, happy to take the ‘underdog’ tag when they run out this weekend.

“It was a good hard-fought win against the Sandgoannas, and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward,” Jeremy said.

“If we win that would be great, it is hard to get into a grand final and to be in this position is a fair bit of relief.

“We have the underdog mentality – we are up against the minor premiers.

“There is confidence with the win we had over the weekend, and the win we had against the Tigers when we played them in Blackall not too long ago.”

The coach also touched on what his side’s performances are doing for the town, with a definite ‘buzz’ around Blackall on show since the beginning of the final’s series.

“The community is excited and there is certainly a buzz around the town,” Barron said.

“The school kids are cheering, and the team will be in to visit them all on Friday and do a Magpies’ Day.”

The stage is set for a thrilling night of finals footy in the central west, with the stars from the night sky minuscule in comparison to the magnitude of stars that will be on show from 6pm when the kick-off of the ‘Big Dance’ is underway.