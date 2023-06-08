Dancers swept the floor

Michael Lloyd

Two dancers recently competed at the Mt Isa Regional Dance Eisteddfod.

Lucy Faggotter and Rebekah Strong cleaned up in the 13-14 year age group winning a number of awards and accolades.

Dancing for the Branches Performing Arts School out of Julia Creek the girls were the only two in the Central West to travel to the Isa.

Branches principal Amy Tinning said it was a great opportunity for the girls to perform on stage and then go on to big competitions further afield.

“Rebekah and Lucy do a lot of training online and do something in person and put training practice for such a great opportunity.,” she said.

The Longreach locals recorded strong results, placing in all sections, Lucy won all but one section that she performed in,

with Rebekah edging out her good friend in the Tempo Modern Improvisation category.

Lucy won the Overall Classical Ballet Award in her first year, up against 17 year olds, and was runner up for Senior Modern Championship.

Rebekah won an Overall Encouragement Award as well as number of second and third placings in her categories.

Rebekah said she is exhausted but she had a wonderful time.

“It’s the first time I have competed in some categories and the most I have done as an individual,” she said.

“I cant wait for the next one.”

When asked about the athletic ability of her dance students, Miss Amy said Lucy does three body conditioning sessions a week and Rebekah two.

“All dance students must meet fitness benchmarks to compete, with a minimum of two fitness sessions a week,” Miss Lucy said.

Lucy is off to Brisbane for the Brisbane Performing Arts competition, then to Sydney for contemporary dance.