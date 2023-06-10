Race Day ripper

Percy the Punter

The racing action was at Longreach last weekend two features were run and won, the 1600 metre Outback Showcase heat and the Birdcage Sprint over 1000 metres.

The first race at Longreach was taken out by David Rewald who gave Nikki Ozlard her first winner when Dizzy Devine $6 scored for the all girls syndicate led by Marree Pittman.

The feature sprint was a stylish win for the Henry “Boy” Forster trained New York World $3.50 ridden by Tim Brummell and put the writing on the wall to be a player in the feature sprint on Alpha Cup day the Belyando Bracelet and potential winter glory and riches.

The Country Showcase heat over the 1600 metre journey gave Blackall based trainer David Rewald a nice fill up when Gypsy Biker $2 ridden by Rob Faehr took out the feature event and gave the trainer a nice problem to have, to either head to the 1500 metre $30,000 final in Mckinlay Cup or head to $30,000 Alpha Cup on the same day.

The honours at the Longreach meeting were shared around with David Rewald and “Boy” Forster both getting training doubles and snaring a feature race each, while Rob Faehr and Tim Brummell shared the riding honours with doubles also including a feature race each. The Longreach Jockey Club also opened their new Jockey facility which has been widely regarded as the best in the bush. The rooms were opened by Mayor Tony Rayner with Racing Queensland representative Jack Wedemyer.