Show weekend in Winton

McKenzie Neal

It’s Winton’s turn to try their hand in the limelight that is the outback’s festival of agricultural shows this Saturday 10 June when the pavilion opens from 8am.

It comes after proceedings in Muttaburra, Isisford, Alpha, Longreach and Blackall, all in consecutive weeks throughout May and the first weekend of June, where these outback towns continue to showcase what they have to offer.

There will be plenty of entertainment and stalls tailored for all ages and will provide a great opportunity for tourists and locals alike to come together and celebrate while admiring the work that is being done on properties around the region.

Secretary Winton Pastoral and Agricultural Show Society Katie Pacey detailed how important the show is for the community of Winton, as well as highlighting what to expect this weekend.

“It is very important as a community to come together each year for the Winton Show,” Ms Pacey said.

“It is a chance for the town to get together and have a good time while at the same time supporting their fellow community members.

“This year we have some really exciting entertainment for all ages, from Dancing Dinosaurs to a Super Star Roving Magician who has performed in Las Vegas, and of course, we will have the bar open until late with rocking live music from band ‘Mothers 2nd Choice’ from 8pm.

“We also have Helly Hoops attending our show again this year as well as Viv’s Farm Animals.

“The sideshows are always a hit with the children too, one thing is for certain, the children will not be bored at the show.

“We are expecting about 600 through the gate with around 150 competitors.”

There is plenty happening at the show this weekend, and it promises to be a great day for Winton region.