Winton’s North Gregory Hotel

McKenzie Neal

The North Gregory Hotel has been an oasis in Winton since it was established back in 1879, but it certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for the iconic outback pub since its inception.

Originally known as the Gregory Hotel when it first opened doors, the pub tragically caught fire not once, but three times, burning down in 1899, 1916, and 1946, with recognition of the establishment’s importance to the town the reason it stands today, after it reopened in April of 1955, nearly 70 years ago.

With a heritage steeped in her bones, the affectionately named Queen of the Outback has a past of resilience to be proud of, and it was remarkably the place where on April 6 1895, Waltzing Matilda, was played in public for the first time.

The pub is located at 67 Elderslie Street and changed hands two years ago when Chris and Irene Moore made the move from Longreach to Winton, and provide accommodation, food and entertainment to tourists and locals alike.

There have been some learning moments for the pair, and Chris has found his biggest issue to be ‘recruitment,’ something business owners around the region know all too well.

“Staff shortage was an issue during covid and now Chefs are hard to come by, now the biggest challenge is people going overseas not inland and making the most of what comes your way,” Chris said.

“We employ around 15 to 20 people and all training is in-house, and we are looking into apprenticeships.”

In terms of advice, Chris was adamant about passion, acknowledging that owning a business is a complete change in lifestyle that you have to be prepared for.

“Make sure whatever business you start you are 200 per cent passionate about, because you must love what you do.

“The job is more than 50 per cent of your life and do your research, knowledge is power.

“The pub is known for its daphne mayo etched glass windows, a unique menu, poetry daily in the beer garden during the season and live entertainment from April to September.”

Supporting the locals in the region is imperative, and Chris identifies this through the pub’s purchases, as well as providing sponsorship with the town’s local sporting groups.

“We try to buy locally within the Winton community where possible,” Mr Moore said.

“We support the local footy club heavily and support all not for profit organisations in Winton where we can.

“We have a lot of support for the Winton community who support us in keeping our doors open.

“The Community of Winton is one of the friendliest communities I have ever been a part of.

“I love getting to know all about the rich history of such a small and beautiful town and the characters that make it a joy to be a part of.”

When he gets a chance to be away from work, Chris is a sports fanatic himself, and is diverse in his interests.

“I am a massive sports nut and love to play all or any sports I can,” he said.

“Golf is my favourite and I do enjoy playing when I get the chance.

“I went away earlier in the year and played Cricket in the Goldfield ashes as well with a team from Winton.”

There are great reservations for outback owners with regard to the direction that the small country town is heading, as the prospect of an excelling Winton region is certainly not far-fetched.

“With the completion of the Outback Way, I see the region only going from strength to strength,” Chris said.

“Moving forward more development opportunities will bring more employment and more money for the region with only growth in the future which will help move the region forward and with things like the Australian Age of Dinosaurs and the new A.B Patterson building gaining more interest the region will continue to grow and move forward.”

If you are heading to the Winton Show this weekend on 10 June, be sure to stop in and say hello to the iconic country pub, still defiantly standing nearly in the town’s main street 150 years since it was first established.