Netball Upsets on Court

Michael Lloyd

In the Longreach Senior Ladies competition, there were several upsets over the last two rounds.

On 26 May Fury defeated last year’s Premiers Tenison by 4 points, 18-14.

Stormbirds beat the Senior Cadets 34-28.

And in the last round on 1 June, the newly formed Senior Cadets teams beat Fury 26-23, with Tenison returning to the winners circle beating Stormbirds 27-22.

The current leader board is 1st Tenison, 2nd Fury, 3rd Senior Cadets and 4th Stormbirds.

The next Friday night game is on 23 June with a bar and barbecue operating.

Longreach is hosting the next round of junior clusters on 10 June which is a great opportunity for all the players to get some game time. And a big congratulations to Jocelyn Jones for winning the meat tray.