Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group

This item is the eleventh in a series about Longreach women who served in World War II.

The surnames are as found in the National Archives.

Abbreviations for the services mentioned in this item are:

– Australian Army Medical Women’s Service (AAMWS)

– Australian Women’s Army Service (AWAS)

– Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF)

– Women’s Royal Australian Naval Service (WRANS).

Coar, Jocelyn Mary

Service: WRANS

Service Number: WR/1719

Born: 09/03/1925

Served: 05/08/1943 – 04/04/1946

Rank: Coder

Married Name: Jocelyn Young. Married William Duncan Young in Longreach on 08/11/1950.

Jocelyn Coar was born in Longreach and attended primary school there.

She was living in Longreach when she enlisted.

Jocelyn was stationed in Melbourne and then Cairns as a coder during the war.

After the war she worked at the Longreach office of Trans-Australia Airways (TAA).

Her parents were Mr George Charles Coar and Mrs Margery Coar (nee Cory) who lived in Kingfisher Street.

George Coar was a stock and station agent before being appointed Secretary (1922) and later Manager (1928) of the Longreach Motor Company.

Jocelyn Young (nee Coar) is now aged 98 and living in a nursing home in Brisbane.

Martin, Helen Jean (known as Susie)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 102003

Born: 19/07/1925

Served: 12/01/1944 – 20/11/1945

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Maiden name: Susie Craig. Married Keith Martin in Sydney on 06/09/1945.

Susie Craig was born in Longreach and grew up there.

Her parents were Mr G.M. and Mrs M. Craig, Emu Street.

Mrs Craig was the town librarian for many years.

Taylor, Dorothy Joy Strangman (known as Joy)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 100556

Born: 29 Dec 1922

Served: 29 Jul 1942 – 05 Dec 1945

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married Name: Joy Berry. Married Alexander Osborn Berry, known as Alec Berry, of Brisbane on 07/08/1946 in Brisbane.

Alec was a prisoner of war in Malaya in WW2.

Joy Taylor was born in Longreach and was living in Brisbane when she enlisted.

She was a bank clerk in civilian life and became a radar operator in the war.

Her parents were Mr Richard Strangman Taylor and Mrs Dorothy Olive Strangman Taylor. Mr Taylor served at the Western Front in WW1 and was awarded a Military Medal for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty in action.

Joy Berry and her husband, Alexander (Alec), lived in New Guinea after their marriage where Alec was employed with W.R. Carpenter and Co.

Taylor, Jean Pansy

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 101417

Born: 17/01/1924

Served: 28/04/1943 – 07/01/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married Name: Jean Goff. Married Cecil George William Goff on 21/02/1946.

Jean Taylor was born in Longreach and at an early age, her family moved to a property, ‘Aberfeldy’ near Mt Larcom.

She was employed as a telephonist at the Mt Larcom Post Office when she enlisted.

Jean’s parents were Mr and Mrs Benjamin Taylor.

Taylor, Kathleen Mary

Service: AWAS

Service Number: QF269471

Born: 25 Sep 1923

Served: 01 Mar 1943 – 02 Nov 1945

Rank: Private

Maiden Name: Kathleen Chapman. Married A.P. Taylor in Bankstown, NSW.

Kathleen Taylor (nee Chapman) was born in Longreach and was living in Barcaldine when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr Alfred James Thomas Chapman and Mrs Bertha Chapman (nee Steimer).

Te Kloot, Joan Leslie

Service: Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS), England

Born: 1922, Died 2017.

Served: Nov 1940 – 1946

Rank: Pay Officer

Maiden Name: Joan Armstrong. Married Jack Te Kloot of Cunnamulla on 17/04/1948 in Cunnamulla.

Joan Te Kloot was born in England and migrated to Australia to marry Jack Te Kloot whom she met during the war.

Mr Te Kloot drew Marmboo station from a ballot for a soldier settlement block in 1946 and he and Mrs Te Kloot lived there for many decades.

Mr and Mrs Te Kloot are both buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

Thurecht, Elfreda May

Service: AWAS

Service Number: NF455463

Born: 28 Oct 1916

Served: 13 Apr 1943 – 12 Dec 1945

Rank: Corporal

Elfreda Thurecht, known as Freda, was born in Longreach and was educated at St Joseph’s College.

Freda was a talented musician and actress and was involved in concerts and theatrical productions in Longreach.

In 1937, Freda and her family left Longreach to live in Sydney which is where Freda enlisted.

Her parents were Mr George Thurecht and Mrs Mary Ellen (Nellie) Thurecht (nee Clarke).

Mr Thurecht, with his brother Walter Henry Thurecht, established Thurecht Brothers in Eagle Street, Longreach.

Wall, Beryl Mary

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 93950

Born: 04/07/1918, Died 16/07/2010

Served: 25/10/1941 – 14/02/1943

Rank: Sergeant

Beryl Wall was born in Longreach and was living in Mackay when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr Raymond Oliver Wall and Mrs Christina Isobel Wall (nee Aitkin).

Mr Wall was the manager of Lumley station in the Blackall district in the mid-1910’s.

Wallace, Sheila Adrienne (known as Adrienne)

Service: AAMWS

Service Number: QF272883

Born: 08/11/1925

Served: 23 Mar 1944 – 30 Jul 1946

Rank: Private

Married Name: Adrienne Fletcher. Married Bruce Bryden Fletcher of Brisbane on 17/04/1948 in Longreach.

Adrienne Wallace was born in Longreach and went to primary school there.

She was living in Longreach when she enlisted.

Her parents were Dr. Thomas Irby Wallace and Mrs Sheila Malcolm Wallace.

Dr Tom Wallace was a doctor in Longreach from the 1920’s to the 1940’s.

Walsh, Jessie Margaret (known as Margaret)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 102731

Born: 29/01/1926

Served: 05/04/1945 – 19/09/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married Name: Margaret Beggs. Married William James (Bill) Beggs of Longreach on 08/01/1948 in Longreach.

Margaret Walsh was born and raised in Longreach and was working as a clerk in Longreach when she enlisted.

She also worked at 4LG Radio as “Aunty Peggy” for the 4LG Australians.

Margaret’s parents were Mr James and Mrs Mabel Walsh of Longreach. Mr Walsh was a drover.

He is buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

We thank these wonderful women for their service to our nation.

This series of articles will conclude next week.

