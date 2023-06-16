St Pat’s students become scientists

By Trish Bowman

St Patricks Catholic School Winton have become part of a bigger scientific discovery after discovering a new wasp.

With 35 students currently and some assistance from past students involved in the program, the school will now have the opportunity to name their find.

St Patricks Principal Bridget Tully said since 2020 the have been connected with scientist Dr Andy Howe through the CSIROs Scientists in school program.

“We had a phenomenal teacher Jess Carroll who was from a science background and

she wanted extension in science for our upper primary students, we only had four students in the class at the time so zooming with Dr Andy to discuss their projects and investigations they were working on gave real purpose an authenticity to the work they were doing as young scientists,” Ms Tully said.

“Dr Andy recommended the program ‘Insect Investigators’ to use where we would work on a project that would bring schools and scientists together to discover more about Australia’s biodiversity.

“Since the beginning of 2022, we have been a participating school in the Insect Investigators project.

“The project brings schools and scientists together to discover more about Australia’s biodiversity.

“The project involves collecting insects from across Australia, this was the hands-on work for our school.

“We set up a malaise trap then the specimens are sent to scientists and taxonomist first at the Adelaide University and then on to BOLD (Centre for Biodiversity Genomics) in Canada for the process of taxonomy to explore their DNA, checked against and compared to records of known species.

“The entire experience, being part of a real science investigation and applying these skills that we teach in a real way.”

Ms Tully said it was wonderful having Dr Andy, a real scientist visit the students and observe the different species in our everyday environment that we take for granted but is part of this larger intrinsic ecosystem.

“He explained the process to us and in that we could see real value, its real scientific work, we were just one piece of this larger process,” she said.

“Then we set up our malaise trap and changed our collection bottle weekly, which was always exciting.

“Once sent away we kept updated on the results.

“In Adelaide they weighed the biomass each week and we were excited by patterns and anomalies in that data.

“It really sparked students’ curiosity, even looking at photos when they arrived in Canada and exploring the geography of this project with students on a map was thrilling.

“The entire experience was about engaging with real scientists, tracking long term data, the

potential to discover something is such an amazing opportunity.

“Part of our mission here at St Pat’s is to provide high quality learning experiences in line with the Australian Curriculum and the program ticked all these boxes and more.

“The engagement from the students for this project was second to none. When students are engaged and they can see purpose in what they are doing their learning takes off.

“If we can inspire our children to learn and be passionate learners it has that real knock-on effect.

“When students are engaged things like behaviour, social confidence and wellbeing are

improved and that all contributes to a more positive school culture.

“Currently all our specimens are being sorted by taxonomist in Canada and this will take years of work to sort through.

“Already they have identified that one tiny wasp we sent in has never before been identified or recorded.

“Our finding of the adult wasp is just one part of the puzzle, scientists recently found evidence of the eggs of these wasps living as parasites in Army Worms and a school in

SA also doing the project sent in this wasp as well.

“So now our school gets to be part of the naming process.

“For the children it has really reignited their curiosity in this field and created an understanding of how these things actually develop in real world.

“Eighteen months is a very long time when you are a child, so to finally see the result for something you started that long ago is quite rewarding too.”

Ms Tully said scientists have only examined a third of the collection sent in so there could still be more exciting news to come.

“The specimen we found was a parasitic wasp at only 5mm in length with distinctive yellow legs,” she said.

“We have discovered that the naming convention usually includes observable features so students are focusing on the yellow legs for the name.”