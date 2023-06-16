Magpies Seal Grand Final Redemption

McKenzie Neal

The Blackall Magpies stunned the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers 12-18 in the 2023 Central West Rugby League Grand Final last weekend.

It was a blockbuster clash between two heavyweights of the competition and following Blackall’s stunning upset against the Sandgoannas a week prior, the side was keen to produce another one when they ventured into enemy territory with the ‘underdog’ tag against their name.

Concerned they were not, with a never say die mentality instilled in the minds of all 27 squad members from the Blackall side, they were primed to take advantage of their own piece of redemption, following four consecutive years of grand final defeats.

The Magpies took the early momentum, opening their account courtesy of an Ethan Willis try before the Tigers levelled it up through Samuel Munns to go into the break at 6 apiece.

Converted tries to Blackall’s Harry Hawker and James Moller in quick concession gave their side a valuable 12-point lead with only 15 minutes to play, and the Magpies were keen to keep the attacking flare of the Tigers at bay.

A try to Robert Speed with three minutes to play gave the home side a glimmer of hope, but the six-point buffer proved to be a bridge too far, as the Magpies held off the fast-finishing Tigers in a breathtaking finals display.

Coach of the Blackall Magpies Jeremy Barron was proud of what his team has been able to achieve this year, elated with their overall ‘resilience and mentality.’

“It was a big effort from the club and the players, and it is rewarding to see all of the work we did during the preseason and the regular season pay off,” Jeremy said.

“We have so much gratitude to the fans who support us each and every week.

“The community come out in numbers, and it certainly means a lot to the Magpies.”

The Blackall coach is ‘excited’ about the direction rugby league in the central west is heading, with contributions from teams around the region crucial.

“I really believe this competition is in a great place at the moment,” Barron said.

“We have a team like Alpha performing well, a club like Winton with a lot of youth, and we have a system in place where we have 15 and 17 year olds coming through the grades who are the future of this competition.

“We are developing a really good system.”

There was a buzz around Blackall at the beginning of last week following their upset win in Barcaldine, and there is little doubt that the winning atmosphere entrenched in the small country town feels that much sweeter now.

The Magpies gave back to the community leading up to their watershed victory, coming into the school on the Friday before the match to see the children, who through their eyes see these players on the same tier as the 17 Queensland Origin stars that will run out onto Suncorp this Wednesday coming.

Congratulations to the Blackall Magpies, Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers, and teams, players, support staff, and volunteers for making rugby league in the central west possible every year.