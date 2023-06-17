Winton Community Garden takes shape

Michael Lloyd

Winton Community Garden is taking shape and are still calling for donations and volunteers.

The garden was set up as part of the Australian Rural Leadership program that President Andrew Judd attended in November 2021.

Through that program Mr Judd received funding with three others and they collaborated to undertake the Winton Community Garden project.

A community meeting saw the foundation of the Garden, also known as the Two Ducks Garden after the number 22 in bingo as they were formed in 2022.

So far this season they have some vegies in, a wicking bed, and they are currently chopping up the old air conditioning ducks from the Winton Shire Hall system to make more garden beds for people to access.

Anyone can access the Garden, but its suggested that people come down at 9am on a Sunday morning.

People are encouraged to do some weeding and make sure the sprinklers are working.

In the future it is hoped that there is enough produce that anyone can come into the front part of the garden facing onto Elderslie Street, with the part backing onto Riley Street becoming a members only area.

In the long term it is hoped that production can cater for caravanners and locals alike, especially in terms of herbs.

If people want to join they email 2ducksgarden@gmail.com or contact Andrew.

Donations are always welcome in terms of equipment and seedlings/plants, particularly native trees as they are looking to produce a food forest at the back of the block which has already been started through a donation and planting of trees by the Winton Garden Club.

Donations can be left at the garden 102 Elderslie Street, Winton.