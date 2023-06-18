RUOK is on the road

The RUOK Conversation Covey is on the road and coming your way to Longreach.

Come along and join the crew and learn how to spot the signs someone might be struggling with life, when to ask if “Are you okay” and what to do when someone says “I’m not okay.”

Free breakfast and a conversation.

The RUOK? Conversation Convoy travels to regional communities around the country to help Australians understand the important role they can play in looking out for their friends, family and colleagues.

To be held on 19 June from 8-10am at Edkins Memorial Park, 3 Galag Street, Longreach.

RSVP to sandraw@longreach.qld.gov.au for catering purposes.